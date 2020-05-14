Researchers Warn About Cats Spreading COVID To Other Cats, And Yes, Possibly To Their Humans
Without ever having the symptoms, cats can spread the virus to other cats, according to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine that concludes more research is needed to see if they could also infect the household.
Stat:
Cats Can Catch Covid-19 From Other Cats. The Question Is: Can We?
With sporadic reports in recent weeks of cats infected with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, a group of researchers set out to determine whether cats can transmit the pathogen to one another. The answer, the scientists said: They can. The question now is whether felines can transmit SARS-CoV-2 back to people. (Branswell, 5/13)
The New York Times:
Cats Can Transmit The Coronavirus To Each Other, But They Probably Won’t Get Sick From It
The cats, once infected, shed virus particles in the same way that humans do. And it is the same coronavirus that infects people. That makes it theoretically possible for cats to give the virus to humans, said Dr. Karen Terio, chief of the Zoological Pathology Program at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. Still, Dr. Terio, who was not involved in the study, wrote in an email that “given the limited social circle of most domestic cats, cats are most likely to become infected after contact with a human member of their household.” (Gorman, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
Cats With No Symptoms Spread Virus To Other Cats In Lab Test
Health experts have downplayed that possibility. The American Veterinary Medical Association said in a new statement that just because an animal can be deliberately infected in a lab “does not mean that it will easily be infected with that same virus under natural conditions.” Anyone concerned about that risk should use “common sense hygiene,” said virus expert Peter Halfmann. Don’t kiss your pets and keep surfaces clean to cut the chances of picking up any virus an animal might shed, he said. (Marchione, 5/13)