Residents Of Pennsylvania Veterans’ Home In ‘Immediate Jeopardy’: Health Inspectors
Workers at Southeastern Veterans’ Center in Philadelphia failed to take proper safety precautions to protect its residents during the pandemic, according to health inspectors. 42 people have died at the facility. Other COVID-related news is on: the high death rate of Filipino Americans; health care worker dangers; and attacks against Pennsylvania’s health secretary.
AP:
Report: Veterans Home Failed To Protect Residents From Virus
A state-run veterans nursing home in Pennsylvania where 42 residents have died of COVID-19 failed to take steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, state Health Department inspectors concluded. Health inspectors said in a report that Southeastern Veterans’ Center, a 292-bed facility outside Philadelphia, ignored state and federal guidelines meant to control the virus in nursing homes. The lapses put 128 of the facility’s 154 residents in “immediate jeopardy,” according to the Health Department — a legal finding that means Southeastern placed its patients at risk of serious injury or death. (Levy and Rubinkam, 7/21)
Los Angeles Times:
Filipino Americans Are Dying Of COVID At An Alarming Rate
On March 10, Loretta Mendoza Dionisio became the first person in Los Angeles County known to have died of COVID-19. Dionisio was 68, had diabetes and had just returned from a trip to her native Philippines. That made her a precursor of the coming pandemic in more ways than one. For a variety of reasons, Filipino Americans have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus. (Wong, 7/21)
Kaiser Health News:
Essential And In Danger: Coronavirus Sickens, Even Kills Public Health Workers
As a veteran public health worker, Chantee Mack knew the coronavirus could kill. She already faced health challenges and didn’t want to take any chances during the pandemic. So she asked — twice — for permission to work from home. She was deemed essential and told no. Eight weeks later, she was dead. (Ungar, 7/22)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Oakland Nurse Dies Of COVID-19, Fellow Health Care Workers Call For More Protection
An Oakland nurse who cared for COVID-19 patients died after contracting the disease, becoming one of more than 100 California health care workers who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. Janine Paiste-Ponder, 59, who worked as a nurse at Sutter Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, died on July 17, according to the Alameda County coroner. She was a member of the California Nurses Association union for more than 25 years. (Moench, 7/21)
AP:
Transgender Official Takes Abuse While Leading Virus Efforts
Many of the attacks against Pennsylvania’s health secretary have little to do with the way she has handled the statewide response to the coronavirus pandemic. As a transgender woman, Dr. Rachel Levine has been subjected to a stream of mockery and abuse on social media and elsewhere. Every time she goes on camera to update the public and implore Pennsylvanians to wear masks, wash their hands and “stay calm, stay alert and stay safe,” ugly comments and memes follow. (Rubinkam, 7/21)