In a survey of hospital and health CEOS, only one of the top-five areas of interest from 2018 remained in 2019: innovative approaches to expense reduction. Last year's No. 1 topic, preparing for sustainable cost control, fell to No. 11 out of the 29 included.

Hospital and health system CEOs are prioritizing revenue growth in 2019, according to a new survey. Revenue growth overtook cost control as executives' top priority, Advisory Board Co.'s survey of 90 C-level executives found. While administrators still aim to develop nuanced strategies to cut costs, their focus is now on improving ambulatory access, minimizing clinical variation, boosting primary-care alignment and adapting to population health. (Kacik, 6/12)

The Senate's health committee has proposed three options to ban surprise medical bills. But one of them—the technically named "in-network matching guarantee" policy—has raised especial rancor from specialty physician groups and some hospitals for how it could shake up industry practices that have taken root over years. The intensity of the criticism shows how high the stakes have gotten. Under the in-network matching guarantee—as outlined in the 165-page draft legislation from Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.)—any doctor or clinician who treats a patient in an in-network hospital would have to accept the patient's in-network rate. (Luthi, 6/12)

