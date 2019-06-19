Revised Number Of Poor Elderly Or Disabled Georgians About To Be Dropped From Medicaid Climbs To 30,000

Lawyers for patients who are fighting the cutoff are skeptical that renewal notices really went out to 99% of the people as state officials said. Medicaid news comes out of Oklahoma and Montana, as well.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: 13,000 More Georgians Could Lose Medicaid Benefits

State officials revealed that the full number of poor elderly or disabled Georgians they are slated to drop from Medicaid rolls is 30,000, much more than what they reported earlier this month. They say the Medicaid system sent out warnings to almost all of them, though, and received no response. (Hart, 6/18)

The Associated Press: Oklahoma High Court Weighing Challenge On Medicaid Expansion

A group seeking a public vote on whether to expand Medicaid to tens of thousands of low-income Oklahomans first must clear a legal challenge spearheaded by a conservative think tank that has long opposed expansion. The Oklahoma Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether the group can proceed with gathering the nearly 178,000 signatures they will need to get the question on the ballot. The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs think tank is challenging the proposal, arguing the proposed ballot language doesn't accurately describe what the measure does. (6/18)

KTVQ: Medicaid Report Highlights Ways To Reduce Health Care Costs In Montana For Homelessness

The results from a Montana Healthcare Foundation report that aimed to reduce health care costs associated with Montana homelessness were shared at the Billings Hotel and Convention center Tuesday. “We created models of how Medicaid waivers and system designs could be used to re-imagine how Medicaid can support the most vulnerable members of Montana communities,” Ted Madden, the foundation’s CEO, said. (Lagge, 6/18)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription