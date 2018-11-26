Riled Over Gun Violence Debate, Doctors And Medical Professionals Flock To Support @ThisIsOurLane Twitter Handle

The popularity of the Twitter handle highlights the profession's deep interest in the topic, which was ignited after an NRA tweet directed doctors to "stay in their lane."

The Hill: Trauma Surgeon Creates Twitter Account To Organize Doctors Against Gun Violence

A Twitter account for “Medical Professionals who care for #GunViolence Victims” has reached over 15,000 followers since it was created by a trauma surgeon earlier this month. The account @ThisIsOurLane has grown in popularity as health care professionals clash with the National Rifle Association (NRA) after the gun rights organization tweeted “Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane.” (Axelrod, 11/21)

In other news —

NPR: Preventing Suicides Unites Some Doctors And Gun Shop Owners

Doctors across the U.S. have become increasingly vocal in addressing gun violence as a public health crisis, a posture that recently has drawn the wrath of the National Rifle Association. Yet, in Colorado, a diverse group that includes doctors, public health researchers and gun shop owners has come together to bridge this divide. The Colorado Firearm Safety Coalition has found common ground on at least one issue: preventing firearm suicide. The group's motto: "fighting suicide, together." (Block, 11/21)

