Risk For Zika Through Sexual Transmission May Last For Shorter Time Than Originally Thought

A new study finds that the risk appears to dissipate after one month. But experts say they're not willing to change guidelines just quite yet.

The Associated Press: Risk Of Zika Infection Through Sex May Last Only A Month

Signs of Zika infection can be seen in semen for as long as nine months, but the risk of sexual transmission appears to end in one month, according to a study published Wednesday. The study suggests health officials have been overly cautious in advising couples to abstain from sex or to use condoms for at least six months after a male partner comes down with Zika. (Stobbe, 4/11)

Stat: Study Suggests Risk Of Sexual Transmission Of Zika May Dissipate Quickly

When Zika infections flared throughout Latin America, there was enormous concern that men carrying the virus could transmit it to women through sex — potentially infecting developing fetuses, if the women were pregnant. But it was unclear how long the risk might last. A new study from scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not definitely answer the question, but it offers public health agencies data to assess — and suggests infected men might not shed the virus in their semen for as long as was once thought. (Branswell, 4/11)

