Risk Of Dementia May Be Reduced By Hearing Aids, Study Finds

Aids may help with cognition for people with hearing loss, researchers say. In other news on dementia and Alzheimer's, people diagnosed with the conditions speak out on how they would like to be treated at the holidays.

WMFE: Study Finds That Hearing Aids May Reduce Dementia Risk For Senior With Hearing Loss

As we age, the frightful prospect of dementia is, in some respects, out of our hands. Simply getting older is the biggest risk factor, followed by genetics. There are factors we can address, like diet, lifestyle and managing blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes. But a study published earlier this month in the journal JAMA Neurology looked at hearing loss, which is found in about two-thirds of adults over 70. (Byrnes, 12/21)

Fortune: They Live With Alzheimer's. Here's How They Want To Be Treated During The Holidays—In Their Own Words

Everyone diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia experiences it differently and may need a host of accommodations that don’t require them to miss out on traditions they have cherished, like at the holidays. ... To make people living with Alzheimer’s feel more comfortable during the holidays, the Alzheimer’s Association encourages people to share their diagnosis so people can know the symptoms to better engage with that individual. Someone in the early stages may feel anxious or uncomfortable around noise or chaos, so having a quiet room during the holidays may be beneficial. Consider including that person in the conversation and asking yes or no questions if someone has difficulty speaking. (Mikhail, 12/21)

In other health and wellness news —

NBC News: Adults Say They're Expecting More Stress In 2023, Survey Finds

The American Psychiatric Association's Healthy Minds poll surveyed more than 2,200 U.S. adults Dec. 7 and 8. The results were compared to those of a similar poll from the group that ran in December 2021. Roughly 26% of the respondents reported that they expected to experience more stress in the New Year, up from 20% the previous year. (Lovelace Jr., 12/21)

The New York Times: An Overlooked Cure for Loneliness

Loneliness often stems from unwanted solitude. But it is also driven by a discrepancy between how you perceive your relationships versus what you want (or expect) from them. That disconnect is why you can be surrounded by family at Christmas and still feel like an outsider. A potential cure? Kindness toward others. Something as simple as volunteering can improve our health, ease feelings of loneliness and broaden our social networks, studies suggest. Opportunities to give back — both in person and virtually — are more commonplace than they were last year, and the need for volunteers hasn’t let up, especially at food pantries. (Caron, 12/21)

AP: US Starts Grappling With 'Travesty' Of Untreated Hepatitis C

Too many Americans are missing out on a cure for hepatitis C, and a study underway in a hard-hit corner of Kentucky is exploring a simple way to start changing that. The key: On-the-spot diagnosis to replace today’s multiple-step testing. In about an hour and with just a finger-prick of blood, researchers can tell some of the toughest-to-treat patients — people who inject drugs — they have hepatitis C and hand over potentially life-saving medication. (Neergaard, 12/20)

NBC News: Bad Breath? Certain Types Of Probiotic Bacteria May Help

When it comes to persistent bad breath, the types of probiotic bacteria found in fermented foods like yogurt, sourdough bread and miso soup may help ease the offending odor, a new study suggests. (Carroll, 12/21)

AP: New Label Law Has Unintended Effect: Sesame In More Foods

A new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences — increasing the number of products with the ingredient. Food industry experts said the requirements are so stringent that many manufacturers, especially bakers, find it simpler and less expensive to add sesame to a product — and to label it — than to try to keep it away from other foods or equipment with sesame. (Aleccia, 12/21)

