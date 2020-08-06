Risks For Black Health Care Workers Are Higher; Racism Called Public Health Crisis
A Harvard study looks at the unequal footing in health care industry workplaces for Black Americans.
Kaiser Health News:
Health Care Workers Of Color Nearly Twice As Likely As Whites To Get COVID-19
Health care workers of color were more likely to care for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, more likely to report using inadequate or reused protective gear, and nearly twice as likely as white colleagues to test positive for the coronavirus, a new study from Harvard Medical School researchers found. The study also showed that health care workers are at least three times more likely than the general public to report a positive COVID test, with risks rising for workers treating COVID patients. (Jewett, 8/6)
GMA:
20-Year-Old Med Student Hopes His Book Helps Doctors Identify Conditions On Dark Skin
Upon arriving at medical school at St. George's, University of London, 20-year-old Malone Mukwende was often taught to look for symptoms that only pertain to white skin. For instance, Kawasaki disease, which is inflammation of the body's arteries and is mostly found in children, is often associated with a red rash. But as Mukwende, who is originally from Zimbabwe, sat in class, he was disturbed by the fact that a simple red rash was not how the symptom would appear on his own dark skin. (Priluck, 8/4)
WBUR:
Parks In Nonwhite Areas Are Half The Size Of Ones In Majority-White Areas, Study Says
In the midst of another hot summer and an ongoing pandemic, public parks are vital refuge. But a new study has found that access to parks in the U.S. differs sharply according to income and race. A study published by The Trust for Public Land found that parks serving primarily nonwhite populations are, on average, half the size of parks that serve majority-white populations, and are potentially five times more crowded. (Wamsley, 8/5)
In news from Michigan and Nevada —
Detroit Free Press:
Gov. Whitmer Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis In Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday declared racism a public health crisis, ordered implicit bias training for all state employees, and created a state advisory council to focus on issues affecting Black people in Michigan. She said Black residents in Michigan are four times more likely to die from COVID-19 than white residents because of unequal economic and health care treatment and racism. (Egan, 8/5)
AP:
Nevada Senate Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis
Nevada lawmakers passed a resolution on Wednesday that declares racism a public health crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic and months of protests around the nation over police brutality. The resolution urges lawmakers to revisit issues related to racism and public health when they reconvene next year. It was introduced on the fifth day of the Legislature’s special session, which Gov. Steve Sisolak convened to address coronavirus-related issues and calls for criminal justice reform. (8/6)