The latest research seems to suggest that healthy people shouldn't be taking an aspirin a day. In other heart health news: a weight-loss drug is shown to safely help people shed pounds without increasing their risk for heart problems; The New York Times offers a look at some of chain restaurants' unhealthiest foods; and a study finds that Parkinson's disease and cardiovascular health may be linked.

The Associated Press: Aspirin Disappoints For Avoiding First Heart Attack, Stroke

Taking a low-dose aspirin every day has long been known to cut the chances of another heart attack, stroke or other heart problem in people who already have had one, but the risks don’t outweigh the benefits for most other folks, major new research finds. Although it’s been used for more than a century, aspirin’s value in many situations is still unclear. The latest studies are some of the largest and longest to test this pennies-a-day blood thinner in people who don’t yet have heart disease or a blood vessel-related problem. (Marchione, 8/26)

Stat: Negative Fish Oil Study Results Raise The Stakes For Amarin's Capsule

Daily use of a prescription-grade fish oil pill, first marketed by GlaxoSmithKline before going generic, failed to prevent serious cardiovascular events or death in people with diabetes, according to results from a large clinical trial presented Sunday. The negative outcome of the study, called ASCEND, adds to the growing body of scientific evidence casting doubt on the long-term heart benefit of products containing omega-3 fatty acids. (Feuerstein, 8/26)

The Associated Press: Weight-Loss Drug Belviq Seems Safe For Heart, Study Finds

For the first time, a drug has been shown to help people lose weight and keep it off for several years without raising their risk for heart problems — a safety milestone that may encourage wider use to help curb the obesity epidemic. The drug, Belviq, has been sold in the United States since 2013 and is the first of several new weight-loss medicines to succeed in a long-term heart safety study now required by federal regulators to stay on the market. (Marchione, 8/26)

The New York Times: The Heartbreakers At Chain Restaurants

Who is to blame for fattening up Americans and killing their hearts? McDonald’s, it seems, is not even in the running. In fact, when you compare the fare under the Golden Arches with many of the dishes served at chain restaurants around the country, a Big Mac with large fries and soda begins to sound like health food. Hungry for a hearty breakfast? You could — if you dare to test the resilience of your heart — try the Cheesecake Factory’s Breakfast Burrito: “warm tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, chicken chorizo, cheese, crispy potatoes, avocado, peppers and onions, over spicy ranchero sauce.” Nutritional information: 2,730 calories (more than a day’s worth, so I hope you’ll skip lunch and dinner), 4,630 milligrams of sodium (two days’ worth) and 73 grams of saturated fat (more than three days’ worth). (Brody, 8/27)

The New York Times: Heart Risks Tied To Parkinson’s Disease

Symptoms of poor cardiovascular health may be linked to an increased risk for Parkinson’s disease, a new study has found. Researchers used data on 17,163,560 South Koreans over 40 years old and found 44,205 cases of Parkinson’s over the course of a five-year follow-up. They looked for five cardiovascular risk factors that define the metabolic syndrome: abdominal obesity, high triglycerides, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and high glucose readings. The study is in PLOS Medicine. (Bakalar, 8/24)

