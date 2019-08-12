Rocky Rollout Or Stronger Economy? Ohio Studies Possible Reasons For Declining Enrollment In Medicaid

Participation in Ohio Medicaid has dropped nearly every month the past two years, but numbers remain steady in SNAP and food bank enrollments. "We know roughly half the people who left Medicaid, it was for something related to the improvement in the economy," Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran said. News on Medicaid is from Louisiana, as well.

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio Medicaid Enrollment For Children And Adults Is Falling. 6 Possible Reasons Why.

The number of people on Ohio Medicaid, the health care program for low-income, pregnant and disabled Ohioans, has steadily dropped, almost every month, over the past two years. The decrease was 8.1 percent between July 2017, when nearly 3.1 million Ohioans were enrolled, and June, when there were just over 2.8 million. That's 250,300 fewer people. (Hancock, 8/10)

The Advocate: As Medicaid Contracts Draw Scrutiny, Gov. John Bel Edwards' Administration Defends Move

A new round of multi-billion-dollar contracts for managing Louisiana’s Medicaid program is drawing scrutiny from some lawmakers and a planned appeal by the losing bidder. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration, however, is defending the move, saying the new contracts will provide better care to enrollees and that jobs lost with the losing bidder can be filled by the winning bidders. (Karlin, 8/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription