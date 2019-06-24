Rollout Of New Complex Medicaid Plan In Nebraska Keeps Many From Getting Medical Care, Advocates Say

"They're grudgingly implementing the policy — and I think 'grudgingly' is the operative word," said state Sen. John McCollister. News on Medicaid is also from Georgia.

The Associated Press: Nebraska Slowly Rolls Out Voter-Approved Medicaid Expansion

Marti Poll knows she should see a doctor. Sometimes she has a severe tightness in her chest. She also has chronic sinus and ear infections. But she can't afford the medical bills, so she simply waits and hopes the pain will subside. She thought her wait might end soon after voters approved a Medicaid expansion that would allow people like her who earn too much money to qualify for the health care program but who can't afford to buy insurance on their own. (6/23)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: State To Reinstate Medicaid Benefits To Georgians Who Lost Them

The state Department of Community Health will reinstate the Medicaid benefits of 17,000 poor elderly or disabled people it cut off in a mass disenrollment this month. State officials still believe they properly notified most of those people it was time to renew, and that those beneficiaries simply did not respond. (Hart, 6/21)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription