Rule Requiring In-Person Doctor Visit To Get Abortion Pill Suspended
A federal judge's decision allows health care providers to mail or deliver mifepristone, the FDA-approved medication that induces an abortion, to a patient during the U.S.-declared public health emergency due to COVID-19.
AP:
A federal judge agreed Monday to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland concluded that the “in-person requirements” for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a “substantial obstacle” to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic. (Kunzelman, 7/13)
The Hill:
Judge Waives Requirement For In-Person Visit To Get Abortion Pill During Pandemic
Under the ruling, health care providers will be permitted to mail or deliver mifepristone to patients as long as the Department of Health and Human Services’s (HHS) public health emergency continues. HHS Secretary Alex Azar first declared the emergency in January. (Coleman, 7/13)