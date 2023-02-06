Ruling May Come This Week In Closely Watched Case Over Abortion Pills

As The Washington Post points out, an appeal of this week's case could eventually put it into the hands of the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court less than a year after it dismantled Roe v. Wade and 50 years of reproductive freedom.

The Washington Post: Fears Mount Around ‘Catastrophic’ Abortion Pills Case As Decision Nears

Abortion rights advocates delivered a stark warning to the Biden administration’s top health official in a private meeting last week: It’s time to take seriously “fringe” threats that could wind up blocking abortion access across the country. Driving their anxiety is a Texas lawsuit brought by conservative groups seeking to revoke the decades-old government approval of a key abortion drug, mifepristone. ... The case was filed in Amarillo, where U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, nominated by President Donald Trump and known for his conservative views on issues like same-sex marriage and abortion, could rule as early as this week. An appeal would land in the right-leaning Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, ultimately presenting the Supreme Court with another major abortion case less than a year after its conservative majority retracted the constitutional right to abortion. (Kitchener and Stein, 2/5)

Vox: Abortion Pills Post-Roe: How Doctors Are Helping Women Have Abortions

Linda Prine is a family physician and the co-founder of the Miscarriage and Abortion Hotline, which counsels women who want to use medication to self-manage their abortions. For women who need abortions in the states where the procedure is fully or partially banned, the medication, mifepristone and misoprostol, is often the best chance they have at receiving abortion care, particularly if they are unable to travel. In 2020, the last year for which full data is available, medication abortions accounted for more than half of all abortions in the United States. While the FDA recently authorized pharmacies to carry the pills, and patients to receive the medication by mail, online pharmacies in the US still won’t sell or ship to states where self-managed abortion is illegal — meaning patients are often relying on overseas providers, which can take weeks. (Cogan and Chamberlin, 2/6)

In other news about abortion rights —

AP: US States Take Control Of Abortion Debate With Funding Focus

Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room. The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature is considering allocating millions of dollars in state funds to similar anti-abortion centers that persuade people to bring their pregnancies to term by offering free pregnancy tests and sonograms, as well as counseling and parenting classes taught by volunteers. They’re also considering offering millions more in income tax credits for donors supporting what they call “crisis pregnancy centers.” (Hanna and Mulvihill, 2/5)

Seattle Times: Anti-Abortion Group To Pay Planned Parenthood $960K For Noise Violations

An anti-abortion group must pay about $960,000 to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho to cover legal fees and a fine for protests that interfered with patient care. The Church at Planned Parenthood was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood last month after a Spokane County judge ruled that the group interfered with patient care, violating state law. (Epperly, 2/5)

Des Moines Register: Gov. Kim Reynolds' Iowa Health Care Bill Explained In 60 Seconds

There's a lot to unpack in Gov. Kim Reynolds' wide-ranging health care bill, including several items she highlighted in her Condition of the State address last month. The 44 pages of House Study Bill 91 would: Provide $2 million to pregnancy resource centers that counsel against abortion, and add programming for fathers. (Gruber-Miller, 2/2)

