Rural Hospitals Finding It Hard To Keep Obstetrics Departments Open
A report in Modern Healthcare describes difficulties that rural hospitals across the country face in trying to maintain their level of obstetrics services, with worries over growing service "deserts." Separately, reports say Washington state hospitals are over capacity due to problems in discharging patients.
Modern Healthcare:
Rural Hospitals Struggle To Maintain Obstetrics Services
A rural hospital in the Midwest is weighing whether it can continue to care for pregnant women in its community. (Kacik, 7/18)
AP:
WA Hospitals Over Capacity Due To Patient Discharging Woes
In a news briefing, leaders from the Washington State Hospital Association said many health care facilities are 120% to 130% full, leading to long wait times in emergency departments, declining patient care and disruptions in ambulance services throughout the state, The Seattle Times reported. The high patient loads aren’t directly because of COVID-19 cases, although they are increasing, but due to delayed procedures and difficulties discharging hospital patients. (7/18)
Modern Healthcare:
Health Systems Eye Perks Of M&A Post-COVID Shock
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions are off to a slow start in 2022, but such deals are showing signs of revival. (Hudson, 7/18)
Modern Healthcare:
Memorial Hermann Pays $240k HIPAA ‘Right Of Access' Fine
Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System paid the Health and Human Services Department's Office for Civil Rights $240,000 to settle a possible violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. (Cohen, 7/18)
North Carolina Health News:
Has Telehealth Democratized Health Care? Maybe.
Early in 2020, as the world shut down, health care providers scrambled to get online as patients clamored to get treatment via telehealth. In mere weeks, the ability to connect with a physician, psychologist or nurse through a computer exploded. (Donnelly-DeRoven, 7/19)
Stat:
Faeth Therapeutics Is Betting Dietary Changes Can Reshape Cancer Care
For all the advances oncology researchers have made in genomics and precision medicine, one of the most basic questions for cancer patients remains one of the least understood. What should I eat? (Wosen, 7/19)
Stat:
FDA Approves First At-Home Therapy For Skin Repigmentation In Vitiligo
Patients with vitiligo will now have access to the first ever at-home therapy for skin repigmentation approved by the Food and Drug Administration. (Welle, 7/18)
KHN:
No-Bid Medicaid Contract For Kaiser Permanente Is Now California Law, But Key Details Are Missing
California lawmakers have approved a controversial no-bid statewide Medi-Cal contract for HMO giant Kaiser Permanente over the objection of county governments and competing health plans. But key details — including how many new patients KP will enroll — are still unclear. On June 30, with little fanfare, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill that codifies the deal, despite concerns first reported by KHN that KP was getting preferential treatment from the state that would allow it to continue enrolling a healthier pool of Medi-Cal patients, leaving other health plans with a disproportionate share of the program’s sickest and costliest patients. Medi-Cal, California’s version of Medicaid, the government-funded health insurance program for people with low incomes, covers nearly 14.6 million Californians, 84% of whom are in managed-care plans. (Wolfson, 7/19)