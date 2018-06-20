Rural Hospitals Likely To Close In Missouri, Other States That Haven’t Expanded Medicaid

A new report finds 90 percent of recent hospital closures in rural areas were in states that had not expanded its Medicaid program. Also, Medicaid news comes out of Massachusetts, Mississippi and Florida.

St. Louis Public Radio: Missouri’s Lack Of Medicaid Expansion Could Be ‘Final Straw’ For Struggling Hospitals

A recent report from the pro-Affordable Care Act organization Protect Our Care analyzed 84 rural hospital closures since 2010. It found 90 percent of those hospital closures were in states that had not expanded Medicaid coverage. (Fentem, 6/19)

Boston Globe: Health Care Costs Return As Central Concern For Business Groups

After vanquishing the so-called millionaires tax, the state’s business groups have an arguably tougher fight on their hands: reining in the expenses of subsidized health care. One day after a court ruling killed a proposed tax increase on high-earners, three of the business groups that sued to block the proposal turned their attention to the state’s Medicaid program, known as MassHealth. (Chesto, 6/19)

Clarion Ledger: Medicaid Bucking Legislature's Intent To Remove Caps On Doctor Visits

Months after passing a Medicaid bill intended to provide better health and lower costs, lawmakers have learned the agency plans not to implement those provisions July 1. Mississippi had been heralded for its decision to give Medicaid beneficiaries more opportunities to see their doctors and cover more prescriptions — two of the most significant provisions in the Medicaid bill passed this year. (Wolfe, 6/19)

News Service Of Florida: Two More Health Plans Get Medicaid Contracts

Two health plans that would have been locked out of Florida’s Medicaid market for the next five years were awarded state contracts after they threatened legal action. Prestige Health Choice and Molina Healthcare will each be awarded contracts in two of Florida’s 11 Medicaid regions, the state announced late Monday. Moreover, the state announced it will award additional Medicaid managed-care contracts to Aetna Better Health of Florida, UnitedHealthcare of Florida and Simply Healthcare. (6/20)

