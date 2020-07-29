Russia Behind COVID Disinformation Campaign, US Intel Finds
The AP and New York Times report that Russian military operatives are using English-language websites to spread false information about the coronavirus outbreak to Western audiences, according to newly declassified intelligence .
AP:
US Officials: Russia Behind Spread Of Virus Disinformation
Russian intelligence services are using a trio of English-language websites to spread disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, seeking to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain ahead of the presidential election in November, U.S. officials said Tuesday. Two Russians who have held senior roles in Moscow’s military intelligence service known as the GRU have been identified as responsible for a disinformation effort meant to reach American and Western audiences, U.S. government officials said. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. (Tucker, 7/29)
The New York Times:
Russian Intelligence Agencies Push Disinformation On Coronavirus Pandemic
Russian military intelligence, known as the G.R.U., has used its ties with a Russian government information center, InfoRos, and other websites to push out English-language disinformation and propaganda about the pandemic, such as amplifying false Chinese arguments that the virus was created by the United States military and articles that said Russia’s medical assistance could bring a new détente with Washington. (Barnes and Sanger, 7/28)
In other news out of Russia —
The Hill:
Russia Aiming To Approve COVID-19 Vaccine Within Weeks: Report
Russia is aiming to approve a COVID-19 vaccine within weeks, although the country hasn’t released data on its vaccine tests yet, CNN reported Tuesday. Russian officials told the outlet they are hoping to gain approval for a vaccine developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute on Aug. 10 or earlier. Once approved for public use, front-line health care workers will receive the vaccine first, the officials said. (Coleman, 7/28)