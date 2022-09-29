San Francisco Plans To Cut Drug Overdoses 15% By 2025
The plan, a "first of its kind," was released Wednesday by the Department of Public Health. It also includes goals for reducing racial disparities in overdose deaths. Separately, reports say it's impossible to tell how many people seeking abortions are actually traveling to California.
San Francisco Chronicle:
S.F. Releases First-Of-Its Kind Drug Overdose Plan. Here’s What It Promises
The plan, released Wednesday by the Department of Public Health, calls for reducing overdoses in San Francisco by 15% by 2025, reducing racial disparities in overdose deaths by 30% by 2025 and increasing the number of people receiving medications for addiction treatment by 30% by 2025. (Moench and Mishanec, 9/28)
In abortion news from California —
San Francisco Chronicle:
How Many Abortion-Seekers Are Actually Traveling To California?
Not only is California one of a handful of states that doesn’t track the number of abortions providers perform, none of the new abortion-related legislation that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Tuesday — much of it backed by $200 million in state funds — requires disclosure, either. (Garofoli and Bollag, 9/28)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Columbus Dispatch:
Baby Formula Price Gouging Could Become Illegal In Ohio
Increasing prices on baby formula during statewide shortages could become a crime in Ohio if a new bill becomes law. Price gouging would be measured as price hikes of more than 5% above the standard cost immediately prior to formula shortages. (Simmons, 9/29)
Bangor Daily News:
Paul LePage Revives Detox Plan And Rails Against Janet Mills On Opioid Crisis
Former Gov. Paul LePage on Wednesday proposed allowing some accused of drug crimes who submit to a yearlong treatment program to have criminal records expunged while railing against measures aimed at making drug use safer. (Shepherd, 9/28)
KHN:
Environmental Justice Leader Says Proposition 30 Would Help Struggling Areas Clear The Air
Ana Gonzalez grew up watching the Inland Empire transform from citrus groves and grapevines into warehouses and retail distribution centers. The booming region east of Los Angeles now comprises 4.65 million people — and 1 billion square feet of warehouse space. n 2015, one of those warehouses was built right in front of her old house, blocking her view of her suburban neighborhood. Soon thereafter, her son battled bronchitis and pneumonia. “It got so bad that I ended up taking him to the ER about three to four times a year,” she said. Her son, now 16, like so many others in the region developed asthma due to air pollution. She grew concerned that state policies were overlooking predominantly Hispanic and low-income residents in her community. (de Marco, 9/29)