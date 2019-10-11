Sanders Opens Up About Heart Attack As He Prepares To Return To Trail: ‘I Hope That People Learn From My Mistake’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) spoke with CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta about ignoring the warning signs of his heart attack and about what he was feeling when it occurred. He also promised "full disclosure" of his medical records, saying, "The people do have a right to know about the health of a senator, somebody who's running for president of the United States."

Politico: Bernie Sanders: Voters Have A ‘Right To Know’ About My Health

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said Thursday he’ll make his medical records public at the “appropriate time.” “People do have a right to know about the health of a senator and someone running for president,” Sanders told CNN’s Sanjay Gupta in a live interview at his Burlington, Vt. home. “At the appropriate time we'll make all the medical records public for you or anyone else who wants to see them.” (Semones, 10/10)

CNN: Bernie Sanders: I'm Ready 'to Go Full Blast' Following Heart Attack

Describing the heart attack itself, Sanders recalled feeling discomfort during the Las Vegas event and "sweating profusely" before visiting an urgent care clinic, which referred him immediately to the hospital. He traveled there by ambulance. He also again expressed regret, as he did a few days ago, about not being more sensitive to earlier symptoms. "I should've paid more attention to some of the symptoms that were occurring. You know, when you do four rallies a day and you run all over the country, you get tired. Everybody would get tired. But I was more tired than I usually have been, had more trouble sleeping than ordinarily," Sanders said. "Occasionally I'd be up there at the podium and I'd feel a little bit unsteady. You know, one time I was just lifting, literally, holding the mic up to my arm and my arm hurt. Up to my mouth and my arm hurt. I should've paid more attention to those symptoms. So I hope that people learn from my mistake." (Krieg and Christensen, 10/10)

The Hill: Sanders Opens Up About Heart Attack In Attempt To Assuage Health Concerns

Sanders said he and his staff headed to an Urgent Care in Las Vegas after he experienced pain in his arm before he was quickly diagnosed with having a heart attack. The senator said he then underwent a 45 minute procedure at Desert Springs Hospital. Sanders told Gupta that his doctors informed him that he was "on the road to a full recovery." (Manchester, 10/10)

The Hill: Former Obama Official Calls On Media To Give Sanders More 'Leeway' After Heart Attack

A former senior adviser in the Obama administration called on the media to give Sen. Bernie Sanders some “leeway” amid criticism that the independent Vermont lawmaker's presidential campaign wasn’t transparent about his heart attack last week. “I’m rarely a Sen. Sanders defender, but I think he can be given some leeway here,” Stephen Cobb, who also served as a Virginia deputy attorney general, told Hill.TV. “And, yes, they’re trying to figure out what the campaign looks like going forward.” (Bonn, 10/10)

CNN: Video: Bernie Sanders Explains What Hinted At Heart Attack

2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders sits down with CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta to talk about his recovery and health after suffering from a heart attack. (10/10)

