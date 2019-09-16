Sanders Rails Against Biden’s Characterization Of ‘Medicare For All’ Saying Rival Is Parroting Lines From Health Industry

Health care took center stage at a Democratic debate last week, with former Vice President Joe Biden ripping Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on the cost of his plan. Meanwhile, Sanders also slammed Biden over his comments that there are "great drug companies out there."

The Associated Press: Sanders Accuses Biden Of Distorting 'Medicare For All' Plan

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders accused former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday of distorting his proposal to provide single-payer, universal health care through "Medicare for All." Campaigning in the early caucus state of Nevada, the 78-year-old Vermont senator said one of the things that disturbed him about Thursday's debate was that he was hoping "to have a serious discussion about the health care crisis in America." (Sonner, 9/13)

The Hill: Sanders Rips Biden For Praising Drug Companies At Fundraiser

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized fellow Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for praising drug companies at a fundraiser. Sanders asserted that he disagreed with Biden, saying the companies are "greedy, corrupt and engaged in price fixing," in a statement obtained by The Hill. (Coleman, 9/15)

And in other election news —

The Associated Press: Biden Shrugs Off Age Chatter, Pledges Medical Disclosures

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is shrugging off thinly veiled criticism from younger rivals that he is too old for the Oval Office. The 76-year-old former vice president told reporters Friday that he'll prove his fitness through the campaign, even asking one questioner jokingly: "You wanna wrestle?" (Barrow, 9/13)

The Wall Street Journal: Democratic Rivals Differ On Whether It’s Fair To Attack Biden’s Fitness For Office

Mr. Castro defended his comments and said they weren’t related to Mr. Biden’s age or mental sharpness. “You know, this is what the media does,” he said. “This was not a conversation about personalities. This was a conversation about health-care policy.” Mr. Castro added: “When we get on the stage in October 2020 against Donald Trump, does anybody think that he’s going to be the nicest guy in the world?” (Jamerson, 9/13)

