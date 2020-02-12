Sanders Secures Win In New Hampshire, With Moderates Buttigieg And Klobuchar Hot On His Heels

Sen. Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic primary in part because of his support for a single-payer health system. But South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who both oppose "Medicare for All" in favor of a more moderate plan, finished second and third.

The New York Times: How Amy Klobuchar Pulled Off The Big Surprise Of The New Hampshire Primary

Senator Amy Klobuchar knew she might have an opportunity in New Hampshire’s presidential primary. As a fiscally moderate Democrat who opposes the “Medicare for all” and free four-year college plans of her liberal rivals, Ms. Klobuchar was in sync with the smaller-government tilt of plenty of Democrats in the state. Her emphasis on bipartisanship and pragmatism was a fit with New Hampshire’s large number of unaffiliated voters, or independents, who could participate in the Democratic primary. (Corasaniti, 2/12)

The Washington Post: Exit Poll Results From The 2020 New Hampshire Democratic Primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was boosted by strong support from younger and lower-income voters, as well as those who support his keystone policies of single-payer health care and free tuition at public colleges and universities, according to exit poll results. A slight majority of all voters under age 30 supported Sanders, as did over a third of those between ages 30-44, outpacing his competitors among both groups. He also won almost 4 in 10 of voters with incomes under $50,000, more than twice as much support as any other candidate. (Alcantara, Clement, Guskin and Keating, 2/12)

The Wall Street Journal: New Hampshire Democratic Primary: Top Takeaways

Just a few months ago, Ms. Warren was competing with Mr. Sanders for the lead in New Hampshire as the other New Englander in the race. But as results poured in on Tuesday, she struggled to break double-digits in what looked to be a distant fourth-place finish. Ms. Warren has seen a steady decline recently after surging last summer and through most of the fall, as attacks on how she would pay for her Medicare-for-All health-care plan appeared to pay dividends for her rivals. (Siddiqui, 2/12)

Politico: Sanders Ekes One Out, But The Revolution Has Yet To Arrive

According to exit polls, 57 percent of voters on Tuesday were female, up two points from 2016. A majority of voters were college graduates (53 percent), liberal or somewhat liberal (60 percent), and their three big issues were health care, climate change and income inequality. A big majority supported single-payer (61 percent). (Lizza, 2/12)

In other news from the campaign trail —

The Hill: Klobuchar: 'We Need To Build A Big Tent' For Anti-Abortion Democrats

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Tuesday said that the Democratic Party should be a "big tent" for people of different beliefs, including those who oppose abortion rights. Klobuchar, who is running as a centrist candidate and alternative to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), said while she is "pro-choice" but she doesn't think the party should shut out Democrats who disagree. (Hellmann, 2/11)

The Associated Press: Former Staff Claims Iowa Center Exploited Disabled Patients

Two doctors and other former employees of an Iowa care center for people with intellectual disabilities have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against a state agency and several officials, alleging a conspiracy to silence complaints about sexual arousal research that included using pornographic material that they claim exploited fragile and dependent residents. The allegations center on Jerry Rea, the former superintendent of the Glenwood Resource Center, a researcher hired in 2017 by the state of Iowa from Kansas. (2/11)

