Sanders’ Updated ‘Medicare For All’ Plan Expected To Include Provisions On Long-Term Care

The measure from 2020 hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) would eliminate the private insurance marketplace and institute a single-payer system managed by the government.

The Hill: Sanders To Roll Out Updated 'Medicare For All' Proposal Wednesday

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will roll out an updated version of his "Medicare for all" plan Wednesday on Capitol Hill. Sanders, who is again seeking the Democratic nomination for president, will unveil the bill alongside Senate co-sponsors, some of whom are also candidates for president. Sanders last introduced the bill in 2017, with support from presidential candidates Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (Hellmann, 4/8)

MPR: What Does 'Medicare For All' Mean To Potential 2020 Voters?

Health care was the top issue in the 2016 election and is likely to be again in next year's campaign for president. According to a recent Des Moines Register poll, more than 8 in 10 likely Democratic Iowa caucus-goers support "Medicare for All." But what does Medicare for All mean to potential voters? (Zdechlik, 4/8)

