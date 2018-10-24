Sandra Day O’Connor To Step Away From Public Life Following Dementia Diagnosis

“While the final chapter of my life with dementia may be trying, nothing has diminished my gratitude and deep appreciation for the countless blessings in my life," Sandra Day O'Connor wrote in a letter to "friends and fellow Americans." She said her doctors believe it's likely Alzheimer's. O'Connor was the first woman to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court.

The New York Times: Sandra Day O’Connor, First Female Supreme Court Justice, Says She Has Dementia

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve as a justice on the United States Supreme Court and a critical swing vote for much of her tenure, revealed on Tuesday that she had dementia and had decided to withdraw from public life as the disease advanced. In a letter addressed to “friends and fellow Americans,” Justice O’Connor, 88, wrote that she was told she had early-stage dementia “some time ago” and that doctors believed it was most likely Alzheimer’s disease. (Haag, 10/23)

Politico: Sandra Day O'Connor Diagnosed With Dementia

"As this condition has progressed, I am no longer able to participate in public life," she wrote. "Since many people have asked about my current status and activities, I want to be open about these changes, and while I am still able, share some personal thoughts." The letter comes a day after the Associated Press reported that O'Connor had stepped back from public life. (Morin, 10/23)

Los Angeles Times: Sandra Day O'Connor, First Female Supreme Court Justice, Withdraws From Public Life After Dementia Diagnosis

For much of her 24-year career on the court, she was its most influential justice, the one who decided the biggest cases. Overall, she had a moderate-conservative record, but she cast key votes to preserve abortion rights and to permit affirmative action admissions policies at universities. In 2000, she joined the 5-4 decision in the Bush vs. Gore case that halted the ballot recount in Florida and made George W. Bush president. But in the years afterward, she seemed to move somewhat to the left. She cast the key vote to uphold the McCain-Feingold Act and its limits on political campaign spending in 2003 and she argued for maintaining the separation of church and state. (Savage, 10/23)

Bloomberg: Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor Says She Has Dementia

Chief Justice John Roberts called O’Connor “a towering figure in the history of the United States and indeed the world.” “Although she has announced that she is withdrawing from public life, no illness or condition can take away the inspiration she provides for those who will follow the many paths she has blazed,” Roberts said in a statement. (Stohr, 10/23)

Arizona Republic: John Jay O'Connor: Alzheimer's Disease Familiar To Sandra Day O'Connor

If Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, does indeed have Alzheimer's disease, the diagnosis and what is likely to come from it would be familiar to her. Her husband of more than 50 years died from complications of the disease in 2009. (Leingang, 10/23)

