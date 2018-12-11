Sandy Hook Shooter’s Documents Offer No Revelations, But Experts Say They Could Offer Insights About Disturbed Minds

Under a court order, Connecticut State Police released hundreds of pages of documents that shed light on gunman Adam Lanza's anger and fascination with mass shootings. While some in the criminology field say it could spur copy cat killer or glorify mass shooters, others see it as helpful insights about his isolation and odd behaviors.

The Associated Press: Researchers: Lanza Documents May Boost Study Of Mass Killers

The disclosure of Adam Lanza's writings and other documents offer little toward understanding why he carried out the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, but researchers say the detail on the gunman's mental decline could offer insights into the mind of a mass killer. Some relatives of the 20 children and six educators gunned down at the school on Dec. 14, 2012, said they welcomed the release of the long-withheld records, although they wish it had not come the week of the tragedy's sixth anniversary. (Collins, 12/10)

In other news —

The Associated Press: The Myths And Truths About Chicago's Guns And Murder Rate

Chicago police are wrestling with gun violence, blamed largely on gangs. President Donald Trump has frequently singled out the city for criticism , calling the crime problem "a total disaster" and claiming Chicago has the strongest guns laws in the nation and still hasn't been able to curb violence. But there are common misunderstandings about Chicago's homicide rate and how the city regulates firearms. Here are some of the myths and truths. (Cohen, 12/10)

The Washington Post: Errant ‘Active Shooter’ Alerts That Locked Down Walter Reed Appear The Result Of Multiple Miscommunications

The errant “active shooter” alerts that placed the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on lockdown last month appear to have resulted from multiple miscommunications at the military complex in Bethesda, Md., that houses the prestigious health facility, according to accounts from an installation spokesman. As the confusion unfolded, swarms of tactical officers searched for a gunman who didn’t exist while hospital staff members were told to move patients to secure rooms, lock doors and turn off lights. The lockdown lasted approximately 80 minutes. (Morse, 12/10)

