Schizophrenia Drug Discovery Has Scared Off Many Researchers, But This Group Is Taking On Challenge

A lack of understanding about the disease's physiology makes creating new medicines difficult. “So we hope to revolutionize the way schizophrenics are being treated. … We hope to give these people their lives back," Remy Luthringer, CEO of Boston-based Minerva Neurosciences, tells Stat. In other biotech and pharmaceutical news: companies thrive in Minnesota. And production resumes at a troubled Pfizer plant.

Stat: A Scrappy Crew Of Biotechs Is Working On A New Wave Of Schizophrenia Medicines

Schizophrenia is a devastating, all-too-common neuropsychiatric illness — and it’s long bedeviled scientists. It’s one thing to keep the hallucinations in check: Decades-old antipsychotics will generally do the trick. But there is no treatment for other debilitating symptoms of the disease: listlessness, memory loss, a general inability to find any joy in life. (Keshavan, 8/17)

The Star Tribune: Biotech Thriving In Minnesota As Overall Health Startup Fundraising Slows

The Medical Alley Association, which represents health care companies of all types in Minnesota, reports that 45 companies raised a total of $234 million during the first six months of the year. That was the second-highest first-half total in decade, but well below last year’s half-year fundraising total. (Carlson, 8/16)

Stat: Pfizer Resumes Production At Troubled Plant, But Shortages Remain

After ongoing difficulties at a manufacturing plant that supplies sterile injectable medicines for hospitals around the U.S., Pfizer (PFE) has a bit of good news: Full production is expected to resume next week after maintenance sidelined some operations, according to an internal memo. Even so, regular shipments for some medications will ramp up over a period of months as product testing occurs, suggesting supplies for some drugs will remain hard to come by into 2019, according to the latest product availability report posted on the Pfizer website. (Silverman, 8/16)

