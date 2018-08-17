School Drinking Fountains In 3 Maryland Counties Found To Contain High Levels Of Lead In First Year Of Required Testing

While public health officials say fountains or taps found to contain water with lead levels above 20 ppb are shut down and are being evaluated, parents are pushing for more stringent standards. The CDC says no level of lead is safe for children. Media outlets also report on water issues in D.C. and Florida.

The Washington Post: High Levels Of Lead Found In Some Water Outlets In Schools In Montgomery And Anne Arundel

State-mandated testing in Maryland has detected elevated lead levels in drinking fountains and taps in schools in Montgomery County, Anne Arundel County and Harford County. A bill passed last year by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) requires that public and private schools test for lead in drinking water outlets. That testing, the first phase of which had to be completed by July 1, yielded levels of lead above the Environmental Protection Agency guideline of 20 parts per billion (ppb) in water fixtures in several school districts. (Barrios and Svrluga, 8/16)

The Washington Post: D.C. Water Authority Says It Will Overhaul Emergency Alerts After Boil-Water Fiasco

D.C. Water and Sewer Authority officials pledged Thursday to revamp their systems for communicating with the public after an internal report identified multiple shortcomings in the way it handled a potential contamination of the city’s water supply last month. The report — which includes recommendations for improving the agency’s oversight of the water system and protocols for alerting D.C. residents of emergencies — offers the most thorough accounting to date of events that led to tens of thousands of people being warned against drinking their tap water over two days in mid-July. (Jamison, Thebault and Nirappil, 8/16)

Fort Myers News-Press: Florida Algae Crisis: Here's What You Need To Know About The Mess

Florida is living through an unprecedented environmental crisis that’s devastating tourism, recreation and wildlife along the state's southwest coast. Two kinds of toxic algae are blooming, one in freshwater, one in salt, creating a red tide along the Gulf of Mexico and blanketing rivers and canals inland with goo. ... Red tide’s effects are not subtle – along the lines of mild pepper spray. Coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, shortness of breath and wheezing are all common in those exposed to it. (Bennett Williams, 8/16)

In other environmental health news —

Reuters: Special Report: Children Poisoned By Lead On U.S. Army Bases As Hazards Ignored

The Browns’ story and others, told publicly for the first time here, reveal a toxic scourge inside homes on military bases. Previously undisclosed military and state health records, and testing by Reuters for lead in soldiers’ homes, show problems at some of America’s largest military installations. Federal law defines lead-based paint as containing 0.5 percent or more lead by weight. Sales have been banned since 1978. But many older homes still contain lead paint, which is particularly dangerous when it peels, chips or turns to dust – easy for kids to swallow or breathe in. (Schneyer and Januta, 8/16)

