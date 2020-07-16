Science Panel: Reopen Schools, Especially For Younger Students, With Precautions

The National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine emphasized precautions such as surgical masks for teachers and cloth facing covers for children. News also focuses on states' plans and reaction from teachers, parents and college students.

The New York Times: Scientific Panel Urges That Schools Reopen

Wading into the contentious debate over reopening schools, an influential committee of scientists and educators on Wednesday recommended that, wherever possible, younger children and those with special needs should attend school in person. Their report — issued by the prestigious National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, which advises the nation on issues related to science — is less prescriptive for middle and high schools, but offered a framework for school districts to decide whether and how to open, with help from public health experts, families and teachers. (Mandavilli, 7/15)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento, California Schools To Stay Closed From COVID-19

Public school campuses in Sacramento County will remain closed when instruction resumes in the fall, leaving tens of thousands of families and teachers to begin planning for an extension of distance-learning programs. The Sacramento County Office of Education, which oversees districts serving more than 250,000 students from kindergarten through high school, announced that its 13 districts will continue distance learning programs they implemented in the spring. The decision to close campuses was made by school officials. (Morrar, Bizjak and Finch II, 7/15)

AP: Arizona Teachers Want School Closures As Virus Cases Rise

Several Arizona teachers voiced fears from their cars Wednesday about returning to school in a state that continues to be ravaged by the coronavirus. Nearly 20 cars with painted messages like #Return2SchoolSafely traveled in a short procession in central Phoenix. It was one of six “motor marches” organized by members of the Arizona #RedforEd group calling on Gov. Doug Ducey to close schools until case numbers trend downward. Currently, public schools are ordered to delay the start of the classes at least until Aug. 17. (Tang, 7/16)

Bangor Daily News: Around The State, Educators And Parents Wonder How Best To Reopen Schools

One of the most difficult decisions facing local and state officials in Maine is whether — and how — to reopen schools this fall with the coronavirus still on the loose. The state Department of Education has released its initial guidelines for reopening, with districts around the state likely to release their local plans over the next month. Reopening is also a complicated issue for teachers and families, as some feel anxious about returning in the fall. (Feinberg, 7/15)

Dallas Morning News: We Asked Texas Teachers How They Feel About Going Back To The Classroom: It’s High Anxiety As Coronavirus Plans Evolve

Even as COVID-19 cases continue their precipitous rise across Texas, state leaders are pushing for schools to open their doors in coming weeks. For that to happen, however, the state’s 368,000 public school teachers need to be on board — though they’ve been largely left out of the decision-making process. (Smith, 7/15)

Boston Globe: Agonizing Over What Back To School Means In The Coronavirus Era

Like every other parent of school-age children right now, I am agonizing about what back-to-school means in the coronavirus era. But accidents of birth and dumb luck make it so that agonizing means different things to different parents. Here, as with so much else, the pandemic lays bare yawning and inexcusable inequalities in our messed-up country. (Abraham, 7/15)

The Hill: Majority Opposes Trump Administration Demand That Schools Reopen: Poll

Majorities in a new poll oppose both the Trump administration’s demand that schools fully reopen in the fall and the president’s ultimatum that he will cut funding for schools that fail to do so. The Politico-Morning Consult survey released early Wednesday found 53 percent of voters are somewhat or strongly opposed to reopening day cares or K-12 schools in the fall, and 50 percent oppose opening universities and colleges. Thirty-eight either somewhat or strongly support reopening day cares or K-12 schools, while 40 percent somewhat or strongly support opening universities and colleges. (Budryk, 7/15)

In higher education news —

The Wall Street Journal: Universities’ Plan To Test Students For Covid-19 To Increase Demand On Testing Capacity

Universities, seeking to bring students back to campus this fall during the coronavirus pandemic, are laying out reopening plans that rely heavily on their health departments arranging widespread, frequent testing of students, faculty and staff. Some worry about whether the nation’s testing capacity can keep up.The Texas A&M University System said on Tuesday that it has negotiated with Curative Inc., a testing company in California, to send 15,000 test kits with mouth swabs to its campuses each month. Chapman University in Orange, Calif., is spending $1.65 million to contract with Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings for mass testing. (Armour and Korn, 7/15)

The Hill: Almost 8 In 10 College Students Say They Wouldn't Attend Parties In The Fall: Poll

Almost 8 in 10 college students said they don’t plan on attending parties during the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an Axios-College Reaction poll released Wednesday. The poll found 76 percent of students said they would plan on returning to campus in the fall if they are permitted to do so. But many said they would be willing to sacrifice going to parties and sports games. (Coleman, 7/15)

