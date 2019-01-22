Scientist Who Used Gene Editing On Human Embryos Likely To Face Criminal Charges In China

China acknowledged the births and the fate of He Jiankui for the first time Monday. The Chinese ministry said it "resolutely opposed He's work,'' but the global science community argues He’s case underscores China’s lack of updated laws governing genetic research.

The New York Times: Scientist Who Edited Babies’ Genes Is Likely To Face Charges In China

A Chinese scientist who claimed to have created the world’s first genetically edited babies “seriously violated” state regulations, according to the results of an initial government investigation reported on Monday by Chinese state media. The investigators’ findings indicate that the scientist, He Jiankui, and his collaborators are likely to face criminal charges. (Ramzy and Wee, 1/21)

The Wall Street Journal: China Takes Steps Against Scientist Who Engineered Gene-Edited Babies

Officials told the Xinhua News Agency that the scientist, Shenzhen-based He Jiankui, “will be transferred to public security authorities,” and the people involved in the experiment “severely dealt with according to the law.” Xinhua didn’t elaborate. A spokesman for Dr. He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The comments marked the first time Chinese authorities alluded to the possible fate of the scientist. It was also the first time China acknowledged the controversial births. (Rana, 1/21)

The Associated Press: China Seems To Confirm Scientist's Gene-Edited Babies Claim

Chinese authorities appear to have confirmed a scientist's unpublished claim that he helped make the world's first gene-edited babies and that a second pregnancy is underway, and say he could face consequences for his work. China's official Xinhua News Agency said Monday that investigators in Guangdong province determined that the scientist, He Jiankui, evaded supervision of his work and violated research norms because he wanted to be famous. The report said He acted alone and will be punished for any violations of the law, although it didn't say which regulations he may have broken. (1/21)

