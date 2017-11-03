Scientists Envision Creating Algorithm To Hunt Down Next Epidemic — And Help Them Stop It

“One day, I hope that biologists will forecast disease outbreaks in the same way meteorologists forecast the weather," disease ecologist Barbara Han says. "With one major difference: A meteorologist can’t stop a storm front, but we may be able to prevent outbreaks.” In other public health news: an app to monitor children's developmental milestones; statistics on rape; an Alzheimer's trial; skin creams; and nicotine.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Outbreak: Can Math Be Used To Predict An Outbreak?

Biologists are now monitoring possible outbreak signs, for example, weather patterns that could boost mosquito numbers in certain regions; or land-use changes that bring us into closer contact with animals carrying diseases capable of jumping to humans. ...Driving this effort to translate early signals in nature into accurate disease warnings are the powerful, problem-solving operations called algorithms, building blocks of the computer age. (Johnson and Oxenden, 11/2)

KQED: CDC App Tells Parents When To Be Concerned About Child’s Development

The CDC last week released a free tool for parents who want to monitor their children’s developmental accomplishments — and learn more about where they may be falling behind. The app, called Milestone Tracker, is available for iPhone and Android. It allows parents to create a personalized checklist for the emotional and physical developmental milestones of children aged 2 months to 5 years. (Scott, 11/2)

Reveal: Here Are Three Startling New Stats On Rape

According to a new data analysis from researchers at the University of Michigan, by the time American women are in their mid-40s, a quarter of them will have been raped at some point in their lives. ...It relies on a federal survey conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention known as the National Survey of Family Growth. (Yeung, 11/2)

Kansas City Star: Alzheimer's Prevention Drug Trial Coming To Kansas City Suburb

The University of Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Center in Fairway is one of 180 sites in more than 20 countries chosen to participate in the trial, which is being run by the Phoenix-based Banner Alzheimer’s Institute, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis and a California-based biotechnology company called Amgen. (Marso, 11/2)

NPR: Imported Skin Creams Can Pose Unexpected Health Risks

A dermatologist in Washington, D.C., was surprised to discover that one of her patients was using a powerful steroid cream bought without a prescription to treat a rash. It turns out that the patient and the patient's family, who are from Africa, bought the cream, called Funbact-A, at a local store focused on African goods. It contained betamethasone, a high-strength steroid sold only by prescription in the U.S. Though high-dose steroids are often used to treat skin conditions, they can cause problems including skin atrophy, acne, severe rashes, infections and systemic reactions. (Jochem, 11/2)

The Wall Street Journal: Altria, Anticipating FDA Rule, Is Developing Reduced-Nicotine Cigarettes

Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. said it has developed ways of producing reduced-nicotine cigarettes and aspires to become the U.S. market leader in noncombustible tobacco products such as e-cigarettes, ahead of potential federal requirements for tobacco companies to change their products. (Maloney, 11/2)

