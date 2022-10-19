Scientists Find Deeper Links Between Good Sleep, Heart Health
A new study found that getting a good night's rest may be as important for heart health as good diet and exercise regimes, CNN reports. A Press Association story notes that sleeping less than five hours a night may be linked to risks of multiple diseases, including heart issues, later in life.
CNN:
Sleep May Be Just As Important To Heart Health As Diet And Physical Activity, Research Finds
If you want to keep your heart healthy, add a good night’s rest to your to-do list, a new study says. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the country, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Someone in the US dies from cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds. (Christensen, 10/19)
Press Association:
Sleeping Less Than Five Hours Linked To Multiple Diseases In Later Life - Study
Evidence from self-reported data indicates that compared to those who slept for up to seven hours a night, people who reported getting five hours or less shut eye were 30% more likely to be diagnosed with diseases - such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease - over the span of 25 years. (Marshall, 10/18)
Bloomberg:
Work From Home Jobs Boost Sleep, Save 60 Million Commuting Hours
Americans who are working from home have reclaimed 60 million hours that they used to spend commuting to an office each day. They’re now using that time to get more sleep instead. (Constantz, 10/18)
In other news about health and nutrition —
The Washington Post:
At Any Age, A Healthy Diet Can Extend Your Life
No matter how old you are, or how much junk food you consume, it’s never too late to start undoing the damage caused by a poor diet. That’s the message from scientists who study how our food choices affect our life spans and our risk of developing diseases. They have found that people can gain sizable health benefits at any age by cutting back on highly processed foods loaded with salt, sugar and other additives and replacing them with more nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, lentils, seafood and whole grains. (O'Connor, 10/18)
The Atlantic:
America’s Teeth Grinders Are Turning To Botox
Across the country, patients dealing with the meddlesome condition are now turning to Botox—yes, Botox. “It’s a very popular treatment” for people who grind and clench their teeth, Lauren Goodman, a L.A.-based cosmetic nurse, told me. (Francis, 10/18)
Bloomberg:
The WHO Says Physical Inactivity Is Costing Us $27 Billion A Year
A lack of physical activity is exacting a high price on the global economy, driving rising and costly rates of illness, according to the World Health Organization. (John Milton, 10/18)