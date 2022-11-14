Scientists Find Mutation Clues To Monkeypox Outbreak
Separately, CIDRAP reports on CDC data showing that Black and Hispanic men who have sex with men are the most affected by the monkeypox outbreak. In other news, teen weight loss surgeries, toxic wildfire smoke, lack of long-term care plans for Americans with disabilities, and more.
St. Louis Public Radio:
Missouri Scientists Find Mutations Behind Monkeypox Outbreak
A team of researchers at the University of Missouri has discovered viral mutations that are behind this year’s monkeypox outbreak. Like the coronavirus, monkeypox evolves over time to become more hardy and infectious. Viruses can mutate through interactions with medications or the environment. (Fentem, 11/11)
CIDRAP:
CDC: Black, Hispanic MSM Most Affected By Monkeypox
New, updated epidemiologic information about the US monkeypox outbreak appears today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, showing that 70% of the 26,384 US monkeypox case-patients confirmed to have the virus between May 17 and Oct 6 reported recent male-to-male sexual contact. (Soucheray, 11/11)
In other public health news —
USA Today:
Obesity: Teen Weight Loss Surgeries Rising But Experts Say Not Enough
A new study found the rate of weight loss surgery among teenagers has doubled in recent years, but experts argue the procedure is still severely underutilized in the United States. (Rodriguez, 11/14)
The Washington Post:
Toxic Wildfire Smoke Raises Health Risks Across The Country
State public health officials and experts are increasingly concerned about residents’ chronic exposure to toxin-filled smoke. This year has seen the most wildfires of the past decade, with more than 59,000 fires burning nearly 7 million acres nationwide, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Although the total area burned is less than in some recent years, heavy smoke has still blanketed communities throughout the country. (Vasilogambros, 11/13)
KHN:
‘Impending Intergenerational Crisis’: Americans With Disabilities Lack Long-Term Care Plans
Thinking about the future makes Courtney Johnson nervous. The 25-year-old blogger and college student has autism and several chronic illnesses, and with the support of her grandparents and friends, who help her access a complex network of social services, she lives relatively independently in Johnson City, Tennessee. “If something happens to them, I’m not certain what would happen to me, especially because I have difficulty with navigating things that require more red tape,” she said. (Whitehead, 11/11)
The Washington Post:
All-Terrain Wheelchairs Arrive At U.S. Parks: ‘This Is Life-Changing’
Cory Lee has visited 40 countries on seven continents, and yet the Georgia native has never explored Cloudland Canyon State Park, about 20 minutes from his home. His wheelchair was tough enough for the trip to Antarctica but not for the rugged terrain in his backyard. Lee’s circumstances changed Friday, when Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources and the Aimee Copeland Foundation unveiled a fleet of all-terrain power wheelchairs for rent at 11 state parks and outdoorsy destinations, including Cloudland Canyon. The Action Trackchair models are equipped with tank-like tracks capable of traversing rocks, roots, streams and sand; clearing fallen trees; plowing through tall grass; and tackling uphill climbs. (Sachs and Compton, 11/8)