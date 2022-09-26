Scientists Identify Genes Linked To Moderate Autism
A report in the Baltimore Sun covers how previously "overlooked" genes have been linked to moderate forms of autism. In other news, scientists are looking at novel viruses to beat problems in gene therapy.
The Baltimore Sun:
With Help From Maryland Families, Scientists Find Overlooked Genes For Autism
With the help of hundreds of families in Maryland and many more around the country who shared their genetic information, a group of researchers have identified a previously overlooked group of genes linked to moderate forms of autism that a Kennedy Krieger Institute autism researcher says puts those doctors “one step closer.” (Cohn, 9/26)
More on gene research and therapy —
Stat:
Biotech Turns To Novel Viruses To Break Through Gene Therapy's Limits
The fluorescent orange sticker atop the white machine reads “BIOHAZARD,” but it’s a bit of a misnomer. Although Earth abounds with pathogens that can maim, kill, paralyze, and poison, the specimens inside this machine — being pipetted left and right behind glass for sequencing — are probably the most innocuous human virus you will ever encounter. (Mast, 9/26)
Axios:
Multimillion-Dollar Gene Therapies Offer Hope To Patients, But Huge Cost Concerns
The era of multimillion-dollar gene therapies has arrived, providing a ray of hope to patients with debilitating diseases — but also presenting huge affordability challenges. (Owens, 9/26)
In other pharmaceutical industry news —
USA Today:
Activists Renew Fight For Coverage Of HIV Prevention PrEP Drugs, Tests
"The law of the land right now is that plans have to cover PrEP without cost sharing, and they're not," said Amy Killelea, a lawyer and consultant who specializes in HIV policy. Carl Schmid, executive director of the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute, said coverage is vitally important for those at risk of HIV infection. (Alltucker, 9/25)
NBC News:
Doctors Urge More Research Into Little-Known STI Linked To Infertility In Men And Women
Scientists have known for decades about mycoplasma genitalium, or M. genitalium or M. gen., a sexually-transmitted infection that may cause genital pain, bleeding and swelling, and has been linked to infertility and miscarriage. However, it wasn't until 2019 that the first Food and Drug Administration-approved test for M. gen. became commercially available. Many cases may be going undiagnosed and untreated, doctors warn. (Hopkins, 9/25)
Stat:
Some European Regulators Are Starting To Take Steps To Ensure Clinical Trial Results Are Reported
Regulators in half a dozen European countries are now taking steps to enforce requirements that clinical trial sponsors make study results public, although three other countries have so far taken little to no action, a new analysis finds. (Silverman, 9/26)