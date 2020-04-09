Scientists Race To Develop Vaccines, Treatments At Unprecedented Pace
Several vaccines in development are moving toward human trials. Before the pandemic, it could take years to develop a vaccine, but the scientific community is operating at an all-hands-on-deck pace. Meanwhile, other researchers are focusing on innovative treatment ideas.
The New York Times:
More Coronavirus Vaccines And Treatments Move Toward Human Trials
As the coronavirus pandemic spreads at unprecedented rates, invading the lungs of people of all ages, ethnicities and medical histories, companies are ratcheting up their efforts to fight the disease with accelerated schedules for creating new vaccines, and beginning clinical trials for potential treatments. On Wednesday, Novavax, a Maryland-based biotech company, said it would begin human trials in Australia in mid-May for its vaccine candidate. Novavax is one of more than two dozen companies that have announced promising vaccine programs that are speeding through the early stages of testing unlike ever before. (Sheikh and Thomas, 4/8)
The Associated Press:
Second US Study For COVID-19 Vaccine Uses Skin-Deep Shots
U.S. researchers have opened another safety test of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, this one using a skin-deep shot instead of the usual deeper jab. The pinch should feel like a simple skin test, a researcher told the volunteer lying on an exam table in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday. (Neergaard, 4/8)
The New York Times:
Hydroxychloroquine And Coronavirus: Fact-Check On The Malaria Drug Trump Keeps Pushing
There is no proof that any drug can cure or prevent infection with the coronavirus. But in the face of an exploding pandemic with a frightening death toll, people are desperate for a bit of hope, a chance to believe there is something that will help. The drug that has received the most attention is hydroxychloroquine, which President Trump has recommended repeatedly, despite warnings from his own health officials that there is little data to support its widespread use as a treatment against the virus. (Grady, Thomas and Lyons, 4/8)