Scientists: Social Media Habits Are Actually Changing Teens’ Brains
A study reported on by the New York Times is said to be among the first to try to correlate changes in brain function with years of social media use. Findings show social media checking leads to different sensitivities to social rewards among teens. Also: antibiotic resistance, covid research and more.
The New York Times:
Social Media Use Is Linked To Brain Changes In Teens, Research Finds
The researchers found that children who habitually checked their social media feeds at around age 12 showed a distinct trajectory, with their sensitivity to social rewards from peers heightening over time. Teenagers with less engagement in social media followed the opposite path, with a declining interest in social rewards. (Barry, 1/3)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds Antibiotic Resistance Rates In US Hospitals Vary By Age, Care Setting
An analysis of electronic health record and antimicrobial susceptibility data at US hospitals found that resistance patterns for some bug-drug combinations vary by care setting and patient ages, researchers reported yesterday in JAC-Antimicrobial Resistance. (Dall, 1/3)
Los Angeles Times:
Psychedelics' Use Studied For Alcohol, Drug Disorders
Melanie Senn’s father, long dead, appeared to her as she lay back in the dimly lit room at the Santa Monica clinic, a mask over her closed eyes, and the psychedelic trip began. More precisely, it was his thumb. It was disembodied and huge, materializing in her mind to wipe away her own image. Just as a parent might lick a thumb, she said, and use it to clean the dirtied cheek of a child. (Reyes, 1/2)
In developments relating to covid —
CIDRAP:
Demand For Blood Thinners Rapidly Fluctuated Amid COVID
Last week in The American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy, a team led by University of Southern California researchers reported disruptions in the demand for anticoagulant and antiplatelet medications at US hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Van Beusekom, 1/3)
CIDRAP:
Essential Oils May Help COVID Patients With Loss Of Smell
People who have COVID-19–related loss of smell may benefit from visual-olfactory training using patient-preferred essential oils, according to a clinical trial published late last week in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. (Van Beusekom, 1/3)