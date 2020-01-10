Second Baby Born To Woman Who Had Uterine Transplant From A Deceased Donor

The success of both births have offered hope to people who want to have children but can't because of a condition called uterine factor infertility, which means they were either born without a uterus, had it removed or had uterine damage.

The New York Times: Second U.S. Baby To Be Born From A Dead Donor’s Uterus Is Delivered

When Jennifer Gobrecht was 17, doctors told her that she would never carry her own child. But on Thursday, researchers at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia announced that Ms. Gobrecht had delivered a son by cesarean section in November, the second baby in the United States to be born using a transplanted uterus from a deceased donor. “We were beyond lucky,” Ms. Gobrecht said. (Rueb, 1/9)

CNN: Uterus Transplant: Second Baby In US Born From Womb Of Dead Donor

Now, Jennifer is the mother of the second baby in the United States to ever have been born from the transplanted uterus of a deceased donor. Gobrecht, 33, successfully gave birth via cesarean section to Benjamin Thomas Gobrecht in November as part of an ongoing trial to study uterine transplantation as a treatment option for women facing infertility, Penn Medicine in Philadelphia announced on Thursday. (Howard, 1/9)

The Associated Press: Philadelphia Area Woman With Transplanted Uterus Gives Birth To ‘Miracle’ Baby

There have been about 70 uterus transplants performed worldwide; a Macungie woman donated her uterus last year as part of a clinical trial at Baylor University Medical Center. Penn Medicine said its trial is one of the few to accept donations from both living and deceased donors, an approach it said that could pay dividends in the form of an expanded pool of donor organs. Most transplant programs accept only from living donors, according to Penn. (Rubinkam, 1/9)

