Second Biden Executive Order On Abortion Access Expected Today
Media outlets report that the president will sign another executive order to protect abortion access, even if abortion is illegal in states where women seek this care. Separately, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, said she'll vote against a new bipartisan bill on federal abortion protection.
Fox News:
Biden To Sign Second Executive Order To Expand Abortion Access
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will host the first meeting of the interagency Task Force on Reproductive Health Care Access on Wednesday, when the president is expected to take further executive action to protect abortion services. At the meeting, Biden will issue and sign a second executive order that will help allow women to receive abortions even if abortion is illegal in their state, a senior administration official said. (Richard, 8/3)
The New York Times:
Biden To Issue Second Executive Order On Abortion
Wednesday’s order asks the department’s secretary, Xavier Becerra, to “consider action to advance access” to abortion, including through Medicaid, for those who travel out of state, the White House said in a news release. It also calls for Mr. Becerra to “consider all appropriate actions” to ensure health care providers comply with federal nondiscrimination laws, and promote research on maternal health. (Victor, 8/3)
USA Today:
Biden To Sign Order To Help Those Traveling Out Of State For Abortion
However, the executive order will not result in any immediate policies being implemented. And, it's unclear how the Hyde Amendment – a long-standing prohibition on using federal funds for abortion – could interfere with actions as a result of the executive order. (Morin, 8/3)
In related news from Capitol Hill —
Axios:
Warren Says She Won't Back Bipartisan Abortion Rights Bill
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told NBC News Tuesday night she'll vote against a new bipartisan bill on federal abortion protections introduced in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (8/3)