Secret Policy Prevents Most Vulnerable Inmates From Getting Safe, House Arrest Offered To Celebs, Probe Finds
A Bureau of Prisons policy has kept all but 1.8% of federal inmates behind bars, where the virus rages, according to a ProPublica report, while some celebrity prisoners, like President Trump associate Paul Manafort, serve out sentences at home.
ProPublica:
Bill Barr Promised To Release Prisoners Threatened By Coronavirus — Even As The Feds Secretly Made It Harder For Them To Get Out
Even as the Justice Department announced that federal prisons would release vulnerable, nonviolent inmates to home confinement to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the agency was quietly adopting a policy that makes it harder for inmates to qualify for release, not easier. The result has been that more than 98% of inmates remain in federal custody, while a handful of celebrity inmates, like former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, have been released to home detention. In two memos, one in late March and a second in early April, Attorney General William Barr directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which is part of the Justice Department, to begin identifying inmates who could safely be released to home confinement — essentially house arrest. (MacDougall, 5/26)
NPR:
As COVID-19 Cuts Deadly Path Through Indiana Prisons, Inmates Say Symptoms Ignored
Scottie Edwards died of COVID-19 just weeks before he would have gotten out of the Westville Correctional Facility in Indiana. Edwards, 73, began showing symptoms of the disease in early April, according to the accounts of three inmates who lived with him in a dormitory. He was short of breath, had chest pain, and could barely talk. He was also dizzy, sweaty and throwing up. (Harper, 5/26)