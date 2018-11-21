Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Plan To Curb High Drug Prices Piggybacks Off Trump’s Proposals

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) released a new drug prices plan with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) which, at first glance, seems fairly similar to President Donald Trump's proposals to curb high costs. But a close look finds that while the Sanders vision echoes portions of the president's blueprint, it is vastly different in other areas.

The Hill: Sanders Unveils Aggressive New Bill Targeting Drug Prices

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on Tuesday unveiled a bill aimed at aggressively lowering drug prices by stripping monopolies from drug companies if their prices are deemed excessive. Sanders has long railed against drug companies for their prices, and this bill is one of the most far-reaching proposals aimed at lowering them. (Sullivan, 11/20)

Politico: The Bernie Sanders-Trump Mind Meld On Drug Costs

It’s the latest alignment on drug prices by populist politicians on opposite sides of the aisle. During their 2016 presidential campaigns, both Sanders and Trump advocated for negotiating the cost of drugs in Medicare and importing cheaper drugs from overseas. Now, they’re embracing the idea of indexing U.S. prices to the lower prices paid by other countries — in effect, relying on price controls set by other countries. The proposed legislation stands almost no chance of gaining traction in a Republican-controlled Senate and is sure to face stiff opposition from the drug industry. But its similarities to Trump’s far narrower proposal for drugs administered as part of the Medicare Part B program speaks to the mounting pressure on both parties to address drug costs. (Karlin-Smith, 11/20)

Stat: What's The Fuss With Bernie Sanders' New Drug Pricing Bill?

Sen. Bernie Sanders, long an outspoken critic of the nation’s high drug prices, dropped a new bill Tuesday that, at least on the surface, positions him as a partner to President Trump in the administration’s efforts to bring down the cost of medicines. But the Vermont Independent’s bill — which won’t even formally be introduced until January — raises more questions about Washington’s efforts on this policy front than it answers. (Florko and Swetlitz, 11/20)

