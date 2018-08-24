Sen. John McCain To Cease Treatment For Brain Cancer

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), whose 82nd birthday is this week, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year. "In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment," McCain's family said in a statement.

The New York Times: John McCain Will No Longer Be Treated For Brain Cancer, Family Says

Senator John McCain of Arizona, who has been battling brain cancer for more than a year, will no longer be treated for his condition, his family announced on Friday, a sign that the Republican war hero is most likely entering his final days. “Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: He had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict,” the family said in a statement. “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.” (Fandos and Martin, 8/24)

CNN: John McCain Discontinuing Treatment For Brain Cancer, Family Says

Cindy McCain, the senator's wife, wrote in a tweet, "I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey." The senator's daughter, Meghan McCain, said in a tweet, "My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on." (Foran, 8/24)

Politico: McCain To Discontinue Medical Treatment

Diagnosed with the disease last summer, McCain has been battling the condition in Arizona this year. (Everett, 8/24)

The Hill: McCain Ending Brain Cancer Treatment

McCain returned the Senate weeks after his brain cancer diagnosis to urge his colleagues to "trust each other" and "return to regular order." Days later, he sided with GOP Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) to sink the GOP plan to repeal ObamaCare—a move that has earned him Trump's frequent wrath. McCain also continued to weigh in on the Senate's foreign policy and national security debates from Arizona, often acting as a counterweight to views coming from Trump's White House. (Carney, 8/24)

