Sen. Manchin Presses Trump To Support Senate Compromise To Help Stabilize ACA Markets

Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) last year reached an agreement aimed at reducing Affordable Care Act premiums, but the deal faltered amid a dispute over restrictions on funding going to abortions. Manchin, a moderate Democrat, wants to revive the deal. Also, officials in Minnesota are concerned that the Trump administration may change a funding formula for a reinsurance program that has helped reduce premiums there.

The Hill: Manchin Pitched Trump On Reviving Bipartisan ObamaCare Fix

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) pitched President Trump on reviving a bipartisan fix to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) when the two had lunch on Monday. “I said he's the one who can make a difference,” Manchin told reporters on Wednesday, describing his message on health care in his meeting with the president. “We already have a bipartisan agreement. If he signs onto it, it would be great.” (Sullivan, 12/5)

The Star Tribune: Federal Government Reduces Estimate For Minnesota's Reinsurance Funding

State lawmakers raised alarm Wednesday over a reduced estimate on federal funding for the state’s reinsurance program, which has helped stabilize premiums in the market where individuals buy health insurance. The change has no impact on the current program, which is helping slow the rate of growth in premiums for 2018 and 2019. But it sets the stage for a debate in the Legislature about whether to extend the reinsurance program to 2020 and beyond. (Snowbeck, 12/5)

