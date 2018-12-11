Sen. Markey Wants To Know Why Nurses, Other Good Samaritans Are Denied Life Insurance For Carrying Naloxone

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) wants to know how insurers determine if an applicant is prescribed naloxone because they are at risk for an overdose, or to save others; how often have applicants been denied life insurance for carrying naloxone; and whether there are guidelines to prevent wrongful denials. Other news on the national drug epidemic comes from Oregon and Texas.

WBUR: Markey Demands Details About Life Insurance Denials For Carrying Naloxone

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Ed Markey is asking two national organizations that deal with life insurance for details about companies that deny coverage to applicants who carry naloxone, often sold as Narcan, the drug that reverses an opioid overdose. Markey's letter comes in response to a WBUR story last week about a nurse at Boston Medical Center who was denied coverage from two different insurers because she carries naloxone. She's reapplied for coverage with the second insurer. (Bebinger, 12/10)

The Oregonian: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Eyes ‘Jail Alternative’ For Mentally Ill, Drug Addicted

Portland officials are in the early stages of exploring whether the city may create a “jail alternative” for people arrested for non-violent misdeeds related to mental health or addiction, newly released public records show. ...But there are many restrictions on that kind of facility, [deputy city attorney Andrea] Barraclough said. It would need state regulators’ go-ahead and likely would need to follow the same laws as correctional facilities. A person could be held against their will there for only two to five days, she wrote. (Friedman, 12/10)

Austin American-Statesman: More Drug Treatment Resources Needed, Texas House Report Finds

While opioids remain at the forefront of drug discussions nationwide, the 108-page report from the House Select Committee on Opioids and Substance Use also found that methamphetamine was the state’s biggest problem, saying it should be labeled a “Texas crisis.” More people died from methamphetamine use in Texas in 2016 than from opioids, according to data from a recent University of Texas report. (Huber, 12/10)

