Senate Approves Bill That Lifts Gag Clauses Preventing Pharmacists From Discussing Drug Prices

The legislation, if it makes it through the House, would be a small win for President Donald Trump, who took to Twitter to champion the bill when it looked to be in danger on Monday.

Stat: Senate Passes Bill That Would Ban ‘Gag Clauses’ Limiting Disclosures On Drug Prices

The Senate on Monday overwhelmingly passed a bill that would let pharmacists inform consumers when it’s cheaper to buy a drug without insurance, as lawmakers inched closer to delivering the Trump administration a win — albeit a small one — in the effort to lower drug prices. So-called gag clauses prevent a pharmacist from telling consumers when their insurance co-pay is higher than the cash price for a drug. The administration has sought to outlaw the clauses, and its push to do so is one of the few ideas in its drug pricing plan to advance so far in Congress. (Florko, 9/17)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Senate Passes Bill To Stop Pharmacy 'Gag Clauses' That Boost Drug Prices

"By ensuring pharmacists can provide their customers with all the information - even the information Big Pharma doesn't want them to know - we can save Ohioans money, improve health care, and increase transparency in the pharmaceutical industry," said a statement from Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, who cosponsored the bill. (Eaton, 9/17)

And in other drug pricing news from Capitol Hill —

The Hill: New Ads Pressure Lawmakers Against Easing Costs On Drug Companies

Drug-pricing advocates are launching a six-figure ad campaign to try to stop Congress from rolling back a move targeting drug companies. The ads from Patients for Affordable Drugs Now seek to counteract an aggressive lobbying push by drug companies to undo a change from February that shifted billions of dollars in new costs onto them. (Sullivan, 9/18)

