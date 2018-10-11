Senate Democrats Fail To Block Short-Term Plans, But They Force Republicans To Cast Politically Dangerous Vote

Democrats have seized on Republicans' attacks on the health law -- mostly focusing on preexisting conditions -- as a winning strategy in the upcoming midterms. On Wednesday, senators forced a vote on blocking President Donald Trump's short-term plan expansion, though no one really expected the measure to be approved. Still, the move put Republicans on the record as voting to uphold plans that don't include health law protections just weeks before the 2018 elections.

Politico: Senate Democrats Fail To Block Trump's Short-Term Health Plans

A long-shot bid to derail the Trump administration’s expansion of short-term health plans died in the Senate on Wednesday, even with Sen. Susan Collins providing the lone Republican vote for the resolution. The Senate vote ended in a 50-50 tie, falling short of the majority needed to pass the measure reversing new regulations allowing insurers to sell skimpy health plans outside the Obamacare markets for up to a year, rather than the previous limit of three months. (Cancryn and Ollstein, 10/10)

The Associated Press: Senate Vote On Health Care Likely Fodder For Both Parties

But by pushing ahead, Democrats made Republicans cast a health care vote that Democrats could wield in campaign ads for next month's midterm elections, in which they hope to topple the GOP's 51-49 Senate majority. The vote was also aimed at refocusing people away from the Senate's nasty battle over confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, which both sides say has transformed indifferent conservative voters into motivated ones — for now. (Fram, 10/11)

The Washington Post: Midterm Fear Factor: Republicans, Democrats Stoke Anxiety Over Health Care, Rule Of Law

But by forcing a roll call on what they term “junk” plans, Democrats managed to put a spotlight on a key issue they argue will cut their way in the election by appealing to voters in both parties. Only one Republican, Susan Collins of Maine, voted with them. In a speech on the Senate floor, Baldwin pointed to a plan sold in her state that she said does not cover hospital care on a Friday or Saturday. “So, it will just be your bad luck if you happen to get sick and need health care on the weekend,” she said. (Sullivan and Wagner, 10/10)

The Hill: Senate Defeats Measure To Overturn Trump Expansion Of Non-ObamaCare Plans

The Senate on Wednesday defeated a Democratic measure to overrule President Trump’s expansion of non-ObamaCare insurance plans as Democrats seek to highlight health care ahead of the midterm elections. The Democratic measure would have overruled Trump’s expansion of short-term health insurance plans, which do not have to cover people with pre-existing conditions or cover a range of health services like mental health or prescription drugs. (Sullivan, 10/10)

