Senate Democrats Fault Trump Administration For Tepid Strategy In Battling Virus In Nursing Homes
The report, to be released Wednesday, charges that federal officials were slow and ineffective in their initial response to the outbreak in vulnerable nursing homes.
AP:
Dems: Nursing Home Virus Effort 'Chronicle Of Deadly Delay'
The Trump administration was slow to comprehend the scale of COVID-19′s impact on nursing homes and a disjointed federal response has only compounded the devastating toll, according to a report from Senate Democrats. The report due out Wednesday, a copy of which was provided to The Associated Press, finds a lack of coordination among government agencies hindered access to coronavirus testing and protective equipment, among other problems. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 7/1)
WBUR:
In Trove Of Emails To State Officials, Feds Downplayed Coronavirus Risks
A steady drumbeat of emails and updates about the coronavirus from federal health agencies to state officials repeatedly downplayed the looming threat in the first three months of 2020, causing confusion and delaying action in Massachusetts and across the country. More than 115 emails sent between January and mid-March, and reviewed by WBUR, reveal how the federal government portrayed the virus to those making decisions in Massachusetts. (Healy, 7/1)
Politico:
Shout Or Stay Silent? Trump Team Splits Over Coronavirus Surge
The Trump White House has a new internal battle: how much to talk publicly about a pandemic that’s crippling huge swaths of America. President Donald Trump’s top aides are divided over the merits of resuming national news briefings to keep the public informed about the latest coronavirus statistics as infection rates spike in large states including California, Texas, Florida, Arizona and Georgia. (Cook and Orr, 7/1)
CNN:
Donald Trump Refuses To Lead As Pandemic Worsens And Allies Desert Him On Masks
Most Presidents would try to stop the United States from barreling toward disaster. But Donald Trump has nothing to say and no answers to mitigate a calamity unfolding on his watch that he seems resolved to ignore. On the day when the government's top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci said he would not be surprised to see the US record 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day, Trump refused to break his deafening silence. (Collinson, 7/1)
In other administration news —
ABC News:
FBI Warns Of Fraudulent COVID-19 Antibody Tests
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning of fraudulent COVID-19 antibody tests. While real tests indicate whether or not an individual was previously infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, the FBI warns the false tests are not only a method for scammers to give out fraudulent results but also to steal personal information from people who take the fake tests. (Barr, 6/30)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
HHS Plans To Renew Public Health Emergency
The COVID-19 public health emergency that was set to expire July 25 will be extended, Health and Human Services spokesman Michael Caputo tweeted Monday night. The extension would prolong the emergency designation by 90 days. (Barak, 6/30)