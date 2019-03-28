Senate Democrats Trying To Move Quickly To Block Justice Department From Using Federal Funds In Health Law Case

Senate Minority Chuck Schumer (D.-N.Y.) is pushing an amendment to an unrelated disaster relief bill that would stop the Justice Department from using federal funds to argue its case against the health law -- which President Donald Trump now wants completely nullified. “The Department of Justice's decision is a moral and institutional outrage, outrage. Not only would it harm Americans, it would undermine the rule of law,” Schumer said.

The Hill: Democrats Aim To Block DOJ Funds Supporting ObamaCare Lawsuit

Senate Democrats are moving to try to block the Department of Justice (DOJ) from using federal funds to support a lawsuit targeting ObamaCare. Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that Democrats are offering an amendment to an unrelated disaster relief bill that would prevent the DOJ from spending money on the case, which is being litigated in an appeals court. (Carney, 3/27)

Politico: Senate Dems To Try To Stop DOJ's Funding For Obamacare Lawsuit Support

"It will very simply prohibit the Department of Justice from using any funding to litigate the downfall of the ACA in the Circuit Court. Let's see if all of our Republican colleagues who have said they don't want to take away protections for preexisting conditions," Schumer said on Wednesday. "Let's see how our Republican colleagues will vote on this." (Everett, 3/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription