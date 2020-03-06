Trump Signs Robust $8.3B Emergency Coronavirus Funding Bill That Congress Sent Through With Unusual Speed

Lawmakers from both parties have stressed that Congress is “going to watch where the money goes.” Each state will be getting at least $4 million in assistance and HHS has also been ordered to use $3.1 billion of its quota on medical supplies, vaccine-making and ensuring health systems are up to handling the outbreak. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical industry was able to secure a win on vaccine price controls but progressives are still pushing the issue.

The Associated Press: Trump Signs $8.3B Bill To Combat Coronavirus Outbreak In US

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 12 people in the U.S. and infected more than 200. The legislation provides federal public health agencies with money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments and helps state and local governments prepare and respond to the threat. The rapid spread of the virus has rocked financial markets, interrupted travel and threatens to affect everyday life in the United States. (Taylor, 3/6)

CNBC: Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Spending Package

That speedy action by an otherwise bitterly divided Congress underscored just how seriously the government is taking the threat of the coronavirus. A slew of new cases have been confirmed in the U.S. in recent days, and health officials have warned that the virus is on the verge of becoming a pandemic. (Hirsch and Breuninger, 3/6)

CNN: Coronavirus: Senate Approves $8.3 Billion Response Package

The finally tally for the Senate vote was 96-1. Sen. Rand Paul was the lone senator to vote against the measure. Ahead of the vote on final passage, the Kentucky Republican also offered an amendment to the coronavirus funding package that would offset costs by canceling some foreign aid spending. But the Senate voted to table, or kill, the motion. (Foran and Barrett, 3/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Senate Passes Coronavirus Spending Bill, Sending Package To Trump

The legislation, which passed the House overwhelmingly on Wednesday, funds research efforts to develop a vaccine, allocates money to state and local governments to battle the outbreak and sends dollars overseas to assist response efforts. It also eases requirements on Medicare beneficiaries receiving telemedical services and provides $20 million to fund an increase in U.S. small business loans. (Duehren, 3/5)

NBC News: Senate Passes $8.3 Billion Emergency Bill To Combat Coronavirus

The legislation would provide more than $2 billion to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for public health funding for prevention, preparedness and response. It also would allocate more than $3 billion to a public health emergency fund and the National Institutes of Health to research and develop vaccines, treatment, and testing of the coronavirus. The bill would also provide nearly $1.3 billion to help protect the health of Americans living abroad from the virus. (Shabad, 3/5)

Politico: Senate Approves $8.3 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Package

"This is an awfully robust start," said Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), top Republican on the House panel that funds the Department of Health and Human Services. "I'm pretty pleased that this has been accomplished in a bipartisan way in the middle of an election year, with very intense polarization. So we can still get some things done around here in the interest of the American people." The debate over a national response continues to be tinged, however, with partisanship and criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the crisis as federal departments prepare to put the newfound billions to use in combating the outbreak. (Scholtes and Emma, 3/5)

Politico: How The Drug Industry Got Its Way On The Coronavirus

The drug industry is showing that even in a crisis, it can use its influence in Washington to fight off efforts to cut into its profits. Industry lobbyists successfully blocked attempts this week to include language in the $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus spending bill that would have threatened intellectual property rights for any vaccines and treatments the government decides are priced unfairly. (Karlin-Smith, 3/5)

Stat: Progressives Push Trump To Ensure Coronavirus Vaccine Is Affordable

Progressive Democrats are pushing to constrain how much drug makers can charge for a coronavirus vaccine. A group of lawmakers held a press conference Thursday to pressure the Trump administration to impose price controls on any coronavirus-related treatment, and to call on their colleagues to reconsider some of the ambitious drug pricing legislation they have put forward this Congress. (Florko, 3/5)

And in other news —

The Wall Street Journal: Capitol Hill Stays Open As Lawmakers Fret About Working In ‘Petri Dish’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there are no plans to close the Capitol building to tourists or members of Congress in the event of a coronavirus outbreak, as lawmakers prepared contingency plans for their offices. “We’ll be ready should something come along,” said Mrs. Pelosi, citing efforts by Capitol staff to ensure lawmakers and staff could work from home as needed, and encouraging hygiene practices such as hand washing for officials and visitors. But she noted the limitations of the approach. (Andrews and Wise, 3/5)

WBUR: Amid Coronavirus Fears, Senators Call For Suspension Of Rule That Could Discourage Immigrants From Seeking Care

Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants the Trump administration to immediately suspend implementation of a new public charge rule, which makes it harder for some immigrants to get green cards if they use public benefits. This comes as public health and legal experts across the country are raising concerns about making sure documented and undocumented immigrants feel safe accessing health care as fears increase around the new coronavirus. (Dooling, 3/5)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription