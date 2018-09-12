Critics of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have launched a final push against the judge, focusing in particular on Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) who has supported abortion rights in the past.

The New York Times: Interest Groups Turn Up Pressure On Senators Before Kavanaugh Vote

Pressure is intensifying on undecided senators before a vote to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, with one senator — Susan Collins, Republican of Maine — reporting that she and her staff have been targeted with a barrage of calls, including some using vulgar language and threats to push her to vote against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh. With last week’s confirmation hearings behind them, interest groups and advocates are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on advertising to target both Ms. Collins and another undecided Republican who supports abortion rights: Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Also in the cross hairs are three vulnerable Democrats running for re-election in states won by President Trump. (Stolberg, Fandos and Edmondson, 9/11)