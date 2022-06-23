Senators Quash At-Work Breastfeeding Protection, Formula-Import Bills

The PUMP bill would have extended breastfeeding protections to at least 9 million people, The 19th reports, but was blocked by Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis. A separate measure which would have eased restrictions on importing baby formula also failed to pass by unanimous consent.

The 19th: Senate Fails To Pass Breastfeeding Protections For 9 Million Working Parents

A bill that would have extended breastfeeding protections at work to at least 9 million nursing parents during an ongoing formula shortage failed to pass the Senate Wednesday. The formula shortage helped revive conversations around more breastfeeding support for parents, especially low-income people who are more likely to turn to formula because they work in jobs where they cannot safely pump and store milk, or which offer little or no paid parental leave — but it ultimately wasn’t enough to pass the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act. The bill had been sitting in the Senate for more than a year and passed the House in October. (Carrazana, 6/22)

The 19th: Democratic Senators Call On TSA To Clarify Rules On Breast Milk And Formula

Fourteen Democratic senators are asking the Transportation Security Administration to clarify its policy on flying with breast milk and formula following reports that the rules have been implemented unevenly. In a letter first shared with The 19th, senators are asking for answers after parents reported spoiled breast milk and public harassment. Formula and breast milk are exempt from the TSA’s liquids rule, allowing parents to bring more than 3.4 ounces with them in their carry-on luggage, as well as ice packs and other needed items to keep the milk from spoiling. But news reports in recent years have found that the TSA agents have not always allowed parents to pass security checkpoints with breast milk or ice packs. (Carrazana, 6/22)

Another infant reportedly died in January after drinking Abbott baby formula —

Bloomberg: FDA Investigates Death Of Another Infant Given Abbott Formula

US Food and Drug Administration officials are investigating the death of another infant who was given formula made by Abbott Laboratories. The infant died in January and the FDA was notified June 10, according to a statement from the agency Wednesday. “The investigation of this most recent consumer complaint is in its preliminary stages and the agency will provide an update as it learns more,” the FDA said. (Edney, 6/22)

The Wall Street Journal: FDA Investigating Report Of Baby’s Death After Consuming Abbott Baby Formula

An Abbott spokesman said at this time there is no evidence to suggest a causal relationship between Abbott’s formulas and this newly reported case. ... Previously, the FDA has said there were four cases of a bacterial infection in infants who consumed formula from Abbott’s Sturgis plant, including two babies who died. These prior cases were reported to the FDA between September 2021 and February. The FDA said it hasn’t been able to rule in or rule out a definitive link between the four cases and the conditions of Abbott’s plant. (Loftus and Newman, 6/22)

AP: US Importing Baby Formula From Mexico To Ease Shortage

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is providing logistical support to import the equivalent of about 16 million 8-ounce baby formula bottles from Mexico starting this weekend, as part of its efforts to ease nationwide supply shortages caused by the closure of the largest U.S. manufacturing plant. The Department of Health and Human Services is expediting the travel of trucks that will drive about 1 million pounds of Gerber Good Start Gentle infant formula from a Nestlé plant to U.S. retailers, the White House said, nearly doubling the amount imported to the U.S. to date. (Miller, 6/22)

