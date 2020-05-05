Senators Return To Capitol In Masks: ‘This Will Be One Of The Strangest Sessions In Modern History’

Democrats were wary about returning to the Capitol, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) defended his decision. "We are going to show up for work like the essential workers that we are,” McConnell said. “Our bosses are the American people, and they’re counting on us to keep on serving.”

The Associated Press: Senate Reopens Despite Risks As House Preps More Virus Aid

The Senate reopened Monday in a Capitol largely shuttered by the coronavirus, but prospects for quick action on a new aid package are uncertain with a deepening debate over how best to confront the deadly pandemic and its economic devastation. The 100 senators are convening for the first time since March, while the House is staying away due to the health risks, as the conflicted Congress reflects an uneasy nation. The Washington area remains a virus hot spot under stay-home rules. (Mascaro, 5/5)

The Washington Post: Lawmaking In The Time Of Coronavirus: The Senate Returns To Work, Warily

In eerily quiet hallways, with masks and disinfectant wipes aplenty, the Senate started to forge its new normal Monday — assembling en masse in Washington for the first time in five weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The adaptations made by what is perhaps Washington’s most hidebound institution were unmistakable, if uneven. (DeBonis, 5/4)

Politico: 'This Is Weird': The Senate Returns Amid The Pandemic

The Capitol is stirring to life after being hobbled for weeks by the coronavirus pandemic. But the halls are mostly empty, and the anxiety pulsing through the United States is reflected in the altered rhythms of Congress. Everyone is adjusting to a new normal. On Monday evening, the Senate held its first roll-call vote since March 25. Thirteen senators didn’t even show up in an institution in which roughly half the members are 65 or older and are at heightened risk of the virus. (Everett and Levine, 5/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Most Senators Embrace Masks As Lawmakers Return To Work

Masked senators returned to work with a new set of rules. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, red signs advised people to keep their distance in the Capitol, which remains closed to the crowds of tourists that typically throng its halls. Yellow circles scattered throughout the complex marked spots on the floor for reporters, typically bunched elbow to elbow, to stand and maintain the 6 feet of distance federal guidelines advise. (Wise and Duehren, 5/4)

The Hill: Parties Divided Over Health Risks To Reopening Capitol

House leaders are at odds over how the chamber can safely come back into session as the two parties engage in a fight over the optics of working through the coronavirus crisis while the Senate returns to Washington this week. The battle pits Republicans on one side, pressing Congress to move quickly to resume its work on Capitol Hill, not least as a political statement to workers around the country as more and more states — encouraged by President Trump — move to reopen their economies. (Marcos and Lillis, 5/4)

Politico: McCarthy Breaks With McConnell Over Trump’s Testing Offer For Congress

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday he disagreed with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to decline the Trump administration’s offer to provide Congress with rapid-results coronavirus testing. “I do believe it would be critical to have the testing here because there will be a flare-up. Remember how many people from other parts of the country come to this location,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) told POLITICO Playbook authors Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer in a virtual interview. (Forgey and Everett, 5/4)

CNN: Nancy Pelosi Defends Decision To Decline Trump Admin Testing Offer: 'They Don't Have Them'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday defended her decision along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to decline an offer from the Trump administration to deploy rapid coronavirus testing capabilities to Capitol Hill and said that tests should go to Americans on the front lines of the crisis. Asked by CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" why she didn't accept the tests, Pelosi responded, "Because they don't have them." (Foran, 5/4)

NBC News: As Senate Returns, Multiple Stumbling Blocks Threaten Next Coronavirus Bill

As the Senate returns Monday after having been forced from the Capitol by the coronavirus outbreak, the next round of emergency relief legislation could be weeks away as Democrats, Republicans and the White House are pushing conflicting priorities for the next bill. Republicans want liability protections for businesses. Democrats want more state and local government aid. And President Donald Trump wants to "pause" more legislation for now but won't consider anything that doesn't include a payroll tax cut. (Egan, 5/4)

