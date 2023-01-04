Senators Say Patients ‘Lured’ By Medical Credit Card Promotions

In a letter to banks that issue such cards, senators called out potentially deceptive marketing that can lead consumers into financial trouble. Other congressional news focuses on Medicare benefits and possible fallout from a 2018 law related to opioid treatment.

Bloomberg: Medical Credit Cards Cause Financial Pain For Struggling Patients, Senators Say

Credit cards offered by banks including Wells Fargo & Co. and Synchrony Financial intended to cover expensive health-care services may be causing unnecessary financial pain for consumers, said a group of US senators, who cited potentially deceptive promotions. (Smith, 1/3)

Bloomberg Law: Medicare Panel Weighs Standard Benefits For Managed Care Plans

A congressional advisory panel is exploring whether Medicare’s popular managed care plans should be required to offer a standard set of core benefits. But an industry trade group opposes that prospect and instead wants to “standardize” and improve the way the federal government presents plan offerings to consumers. (Pugh, 1/4)

Roll Call: Providers Say Medicare Advantage Hinders New Methadone Benefit

In 2018, responding to a wave of overdose deaths, Congress passed legislation requiring Medicare to pay for services at opioid treatment programs for the first time. But two years after Medicare began covering those programs, which use methadone and other medications to help reduce opioid use and overdose deaths, providers say their efforts are being hindered by Medicare Advantage — private insurance companies that administer benefits to about half of the Medicare population. (Hellmann, 1/4)

Forbes: Healthcare Priorities For The Next Congress

What kind of healthcare reforms can we expect from the 118th Congress? The outlook is a bit cloudy. (Pipes, 1/3)

In developments related to the EPA, and other environmental health matters —

Politico: EPA Clampdown On Soot Pollution Imminent

With high stakes for both public health and industry, EPA is set to reveal at least the broad contours of its plans for tightening air quality standards for a particularly pernicious pollutant. Following a review that took much longer than first expected, the White House regulations office last week sent the proposed soot standards rule back to EPA, clearing the way for its public release. (Reilly, 1/3)

AP: EPA Investigating Colorado For Discriminatory Air Pollution

EPA is investigating whether Colorado's regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released last week. (1/3)

The Wall Street Journal: 3M Tries To Contain Legal Battles Over ‘Forever Chemicals,’ Earplugs

3M Co. ’s decision to quit making “forever chemicals” represents a tactical retreat aimed at containing its potential liability over its products in legal fights expected to last for years, analysts say. 3M is defending itself against allegations that chemicals and products it has made for decades have contaminated drinking water and pose health risks. (Tita, 1/3)

Also —

The Boston Globe: Transgender Worker Denied Health Care Files Discrimination Complaint

Lillian Bernier, 31, has worked as a machinist since 2019 at Turbocam, a Barrington, N.H.-based company that makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation, and space exploration industries. She claims that the company’s refusal to provide gender-transition health care coverage amounts to discrimination against her based on her sex, transgender status, gender identity, and disability. (Alanez, 1/2)

KHN: Watch: Patient Sent To Collections For Surgery She Never Had

Grace Elizabeth Elliott got a mysterious hospital bill for medical care she had never received. Even after the hospital acknowledged its error, a collection agency pursued Elliott for the debt. (1/4)

AP: California Seeks Sterilization Victims To Pay Reparations

About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations. (Beam, 1/4)

