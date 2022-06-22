Senators Unveil Bill That Would Cap Insulin Costs For Many
The anticipated legislation would set most patients’ out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month and offer pharmaceutical companies incentives to lower overall prices. But it faces an uphill climb in the Senate.
Roll Call:
Senators Release Bill Targeting Insulin Prices
Two key senators on Wednesday released a widely anticipated bill aimed at lowering insulin prices and capping monthly copays under commercial and Medicare insurance plans. The move is the next step in advancing one of Democrats’ most popular provisions from a stalled reconciliation bill ahead of a tough midterm election. In March, the House passed its own standalone version sponsored by Democrats to cap insulin copays. (Clason, 6/22)
The Washington Post:
Senators Unroll Bipartisan Plan To Curb Insulin Prices
The bill would place a $35 monthly cap on the cost of insulin for patients with private insurance as well as those enrolled in Medicare, though it wouldn’t afford the same protections to the uninsured. The bill also seeks to make insulin more accessible by cracking down on previous authorization requirements that can force patients to jump through hurdles to get insurers to help pay for medications. (Roubein and Romm, 6/22)
The Hill:
Bipartisan Pair Of Senators Unveils Bill To Lower Insulin Costs
The measure faces a tough path to passage in the Senate, though, if it gets a vote. In addition to Susan Collins (R-Maine), nine other Republicans would have to support the bill to clear a 60-vote threshold. (Sullivan, 6/22)
Also —
Stat:
Senate Lawmakers Introduce A Bill To Help FDA And Patent Office Coordinate
Amid concerns that patent reviewers disregard competitive effects on prescription drugs, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill to require the Food and Drug Administration and the Patent & Trademark Office to create a task force to boost coordination. The goal is for the agencies to share information about their respective review procedures, improve communication about scientific trends, make it possible to swap confidential information, and determine whether pharmaceutical companies are providing accurate representations about their products. (Silverman, 6/21)